It's time to DFA Fauci

As in the case of a pitcher who can't throw strikes, it's time for the manager to walk to the mound, take the ball, and send Dr. Fauci to the showers. After the game, the team should DFA the good doctor, or Designate for Assignment. In baseball, DFA means that it's over. It's time for Fauci to hang the uniform and go home to watch the news on TV. We won't object if he throws a pitch at a Nationals' game.

A few days ago, a federal judge killed the airplane mandate. Within seconds, Fauci had to challenge the call and the Biden White House had to issue a statement:

The White House has contradicted Dr. Anthony Fauci on mask mandate decisions, saying that the judiciary plays an "important role" and simply made an "incorrect decision." "Obviously, the judiciary has an important role to play," White House COVID Coordinator Ashish Jha said on Sunday’s "State of the Union." "What you heard out of the administration, out of the Department of Justice, is the assessment that this is an incorrect decision and the DOJ is now appealing this decision." A U.S. district court judge in Florida this week struck down the travel mask mandate for mass transit, leading to the Transportation Security Administration to announce it would no longer enforce mask requirements.

What amazes me here is Fauci's arrogance. How dare a federal judge, appointed by President Trump by no less, issue such an opinion on wearing masks? How did that federal judge even issue that opinion without clearing with Fauci?

Your time is up, Dr. Fauci. Leave gracefully and enjoy your retirement.

PS: Click for my videos and podcasts at Canto Talk.

Image: Piqsels