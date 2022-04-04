It was Watergate until it wasn't

During the Trump presidency, I observed the following rule about breaking news, especially negative ones about President Trump. I would hear the news and wait a day or two. Why? Because there was a good chance that the news would turn out to be fake news.

The latest example was the famous "phone time gap." Where was President Trump during those hours? Was he hiding in the basement planning the attack on the Capitol? The media went crazy, from another round of experts to outrageous speculation.

Some even brought up the tired line about this being "worse than Watergate." How did it turn out? It was not worse than Watergate because it was not Watergate, as Howie Carr wrote:

In case you missed it, or more likely paid no attention to the Chicken Littles who’ve been peddling the same made-up nonsense for more than six years now, this time Trump was accused of somehow erasing the White House phone logs for more than seven hours on Jan. 6, 2021. Because the Democrat operatives think it’s more believable if they throw in precise falsehoods, they had exact times -- from 11:17 a.m. until 6:54 p.m. It was the biggest story in the world until it wasn’t. It was such an embarrassment that it was left to CNN -- which is to fake news what Fredo was to the Corleones, that is to say the embarrassing runt of the litter -- to clean up the smelly mess in Aisle Biden.

But it all turned out to be false. No phone gaps. No Trump scheming in the basement.

We've learned that many in the media need Trump more than they will ever know. He is their nicotine or heroin. They can't live without him. So take any story about Trump with a grain of salt.

