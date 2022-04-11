Is Rep. Kevin McCarthy's pledge to not impeach Biden for political purposes an act of surrender before the battle begins?

Yesterday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appeared on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

During the interview, Bartiromo played a clip of Republican Congressman Greg Murphy saying that Biden has committed impeachable offenses but members of Congress are reluctant to impeach Biden because the next in line of power is Kamala Harris in whom few have confidence.

When Bartiromo followed up asking McCarthy if he was considering moving forward with impeachment (if they win a majority in the House during the mid-terms).

McCarthy responded as follows:

"Look the one thing we learned that the Democrats did, is they used impeachment for political reason. We believe in the rule of law. We're not going to pick and choose just because somebody has power," McCarthy said, adding that "at any time if someone breaks the law" impeachment may be considered "but we're not going to use it for political purposes."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggViSQID_8o

GOP House Members such as Reps. Madison Cawthorn, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and others also called for Biden’s impeachment.

It has to be remembered that the Democrats impeached President Donald Trump on two occasions without evidence or reason.

The first impeachment in 2019 was over baseless claims that Trump withheld aid to Ukraine for political gain. Here the votes were strictly on party lines. The second impeachment was in 2021 on claims he provoked an ‘insurrection.' On this occasion 10 House Republicans sided with Democrats and voted to impeach President Trump.

The Democrats amped up their vicious anti-Trump campaign the day he won the Presidential elections in November 2016. They weaponized various government agencies in order to force Trump out of office. What was disappointing was that this occurred at a time when Republicans controlled the House, the Senate, and the White House i.e., the GOP controlled Washington. Yet the GOP was relegated to helpless spectators as Democrats concocted the Russian collusion conspiracy, hysterically beating the drums to amplify it such that it caused the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

A conspiracy theory that should have been restricted to the dark web, was mainstreamed and weaponized.

The goal behind the Special Counsel probe, the two impeachments, and myriad other (still ongoing) investigations was and is to tarnish Trump. The Democrats knew that they couldn't tarnish President Trump's stellar record of peace all over the world and prosperity within the US, hence they fabricated scandals.

The impact of their actions will never be entirely known i.e., it is impossible to know how many voters either chose to abstain from voting or chose to vote against Trump because these various manufactured controversies amplified by the media managed to obscure Trump's achievements.

It is quite natural for Republican voters to want revenge against the Democrats for what they did to President Trump. McCarthy’s statements about not wanting to lead a partisan politically motivated impeachment of Biden will obviously be a cause for concern among voters.

Is the Lindsey Grahamization of McCarthy? Is the GOP once again surrendering even before the battle begins or is there more to this?

The celebrated Chinese a Chinese general, military strategist, writer, and philosopher Sun Tzu, who taught “The Art of War” in 500 B.C. wrote:

The general who is skilled in defense hides in the most secret recesses of the earth; he who is skilled in attack flashes forth from the topmost heights of heaven. Thus on the one hand we have the ability to protect ourselves; on the other, a victory that is complete.

It is unwise to make full disclosure of strategy and motives before the war has begun. This especially applies when one is not in a position of power.

By stating that he believes in the rule of law and that they are not going to abuse their power, McCarthy was actually practicing discretion which is better than a blatant display of braggadocio.

If McCarthy has stated that Biden has already committed myriad impeachable offenses such as leaving the border open, hastily withdrawing from Afghanistan, ruining the economy, or misusing his office for his son to profit, it certainly would have made great TV and headlines in Democrat-run papers. But there would be absolutely no change in Washington.

Hence it is wise to remain tightlipped till January 2023 and only act after they are in power.

The number of members in the House Freedom Caucus is likely to increase in January 2023. They can function as a pressure group to nudge the GOP in the right direction should they falter.

It, therefore, makes sense to be cautiously optimistic about Kevin McCarthy’s utterances and not be demotivated to vote Republican in November.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab