In Canada, a zoo claims that its animals want their COVID vaccinations

It’s becoming clear that COVID broke something in leftist brains. Over the past two years, they’ve completely embraced tyranny and put all their faith in a “vaccine” that doesn’t prevent illness, contagion, or death. And now, in Canada, a zoo has assured a local news station that its animals are volunteering for the COVID vaccination. Apparently, if you’re a leftist, zoo animals are smarter than people who are hostile to the COVID jab.

CP24, a Toronto-based local news channel, broke the story. (Hat tip: Western Journal.) Because animals can catch COVID, CP24 reports that the Toronto Zoo received 320 doses of a vaccine called Zoetis, which has been developed specifically for animals. Like humans, the animals will get a two-shot cycle, with 60 animals already having received their first shot.

If you’re like me, when you think of animals at a zoo getting vaccinated with something that could stop a potentially serious disease from ripping through the zoo (for that is how leftists view COVID, even though animals, like children, don’t seem to get serious COVID), you’re imagining the keepers systematically going through the zoo, giving the animals their shots. After all, that’s what leftists wanted to do to humans with an experimental agent that has serious side effects and minimal effectiveness.

But that’s not what’s happening at the Toronto Zoo. It turns out that the animals are more enlightened than those humans who have resisted getting injected with an experimental drug that seems to be especially damaging in younger people:

Image: A red panda gets treats while getting a vaccine. YouTube screen grab.

“These are voluntary inoculations. The animals choose to come over and interact with the animal care staff and then are delivered the vaccine. Some days they participate. Some days, they don't. So we'll keep working at it until we get all 120 inoculated,” Toronto Zoo CEO Dolf DeJong told CP24 on Thursday afternoon.

As you read that, I bet you are thinking what I thought: Maybe I’m underestimating those super-smart and sophisticated Canadian zoo animals, but my knowledge of animals says that, when they interact with the care staff, they’re not seeking disease immunity. They want food or attention. There’s nothing voluntary about their receiving a needle in their neck or hindquarters.

It’s only at the end of the report that you learn that the animals have been trained to accept shots...any shots...by giving them food:

In the video, staff explain how members of the wildlife care team train the animals “to voluntarily present an area of the body for a pretend poke” by rewarding them with a treat. That same process is then used for the administration of actual shots. “The animal can walk away at any time, it is completely up to them whether they want to participate or not. Some days are more successful than other days and that is OK. But giving the animals the option to participate in their own healthcare allows us to monitor their health more closely and efficiently without causing any undue stress,” a zoo worker says in the video.

In other words, we’re witnessing the animal equivalent of those American cities that have tried to reward people with burgers and fries for vaccines. (Bill de Blasio, I’m talking to you.) We were being trained just as surely as the animals were.

Still, the notion of a “voluntary” process is just wrong. Yes, the animals will accept shots, but they’re certainly not agreeing to have an experimental agent injected into their fuzzy little (or big) bodies. So, while it's nice at the end of the day that shots are a low-stress experience for the animals, it is important not to confuse it with the games being played with humans.