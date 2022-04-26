I guess it depends what the meaning of the word 'meeting' is

For as long as I can remember, people in positions of authority have had to deal with family members who wants to exploit the name for gain. It's a huge problem in Latin America where a son or brother usually ends up with a mansion or large bank account.

The latest such public figure is President Biden, who apparently never had the courage to tell his son Hunter to get a real job, or the common sense to tell him that appearances matter, i.e. don't introduce me to your business partners on public property.

We just learned that the dad-son connection may have been more active that we were told. This is from the Daily Mail:

Hunter Biden's top business partner had met with then-vice president Joe Biden in one of 19 visits he made to the White House between 2009 and 2015, according to visitor logs from the Obama administration. Eric Schwerin, former president of Hunter's now-dissolved firm Rosemont Seneca, met with Biden on November 17, 2010, just as Hunter was striking multi-million dollar deals abroad, the New York Post reported. The logs revealed that Schwerin made a total of 19 visits to the White House during Biden's vice presidency, with nine of those visits including meetings with Biden, members of his staff and members of Jill Biden's staff.

Jill had a staff? I thought that she was married to the vice president. I did not know that the second spouse had a staff too. Didn't Mrs. Biden understand that all these meetings smelled bad?

Why does all this matter?

First, President Biden denied knowing what his son was doing. Second, voters can forgive you for having a crazy offspring but allowing him to get rich on your name or position is another matter. Third, it is indeed possible that President Biden does not remember details given his public performances over the last few weeks.

Maybe a special counsel is the only way to persuade voters that the whole thing was clean. Attorney General Merrick Garland needs to appoint one or this cloud will only get darker over the Biden family.

Image: acaben