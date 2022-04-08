I agree with scientists and journalists that damaging cold weather is caused by climate change

Scientific data shows that the climate has consistently and naturally changed for billions of years, so yes, when we have late damaging frosts, they are caused by natural climate change. I hope a lot of money and time wasn’t wasted in coming to this logical conclusion.

Late frost ices over French vineyards, threatens fruit crops French vintners are lighting candles to thaw their grapevines to save them from a late frost following a mild winter (snip) The frost is particularly frustrating after a similar phenomenon hit French vineyards last year, leading to some 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in losses. Scientists later found that the damaging 2021 frost was made more likely by climate change.

What didn't cause late frosts is warming, supposedly caused by fossil fuel usage, rising CO2, humans, methane, cars and so many other things that the media, scientists, and others say we must stop using. It is a simple concept that fossil fuels and humans can't cause both warming and cooling.

Throughout history, we have had warming periods and cooling periods. We have had floods and droughts. Storm activity has also fluctuated throughout billions of years.

It is easy to determine the root cause of all the illegal and criminal activity at the border. The root cause is clearly the leftist open border policies.

It is much harder to determine the root causes of climate change since the climate has fluctuated with both up and down temperatures the last 150 years while all the variables that supposedly cause warming have all been rising. It appears that the passage of time is the best explanation for climate change.

Luckily, we have an expert on the government who is an expert on both root causes and the passage of time.

Here is the brilliant wordsmith, Kamala Harris, with her deep thoughts on the passage of time.

"We were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time right. The significance of the passage of time, so when you think about it there is great significance to passage of time," Harris said. "There is such great significance to the passage of time when you think of a day in the life of our children."

Why do journalists and others continually lie to the public that the current droughts and floods are worse than ever when that is demonstrably false. It is clearly to indoctrinate people into submitting to government policies which will destroy our quality of life and the economy as a whole.

California drought: Past dry periods have lasted more than 200 years, scientists say The two most severe megadroughts make the Dust Bowl of the 1930s look tame: a 240-year-long drought that started in 850 and, 50 years after the conclusion of that one, another that stretched at least 180 years.

Three of the deadliest floods were in the Netherlands in 1212, 1287, and 1530. I believe that is before oil, coal, methane, and other variables could have caused them.

If fossil fuels cause warming, they can't also cause cooling. Maybe five-to-eight-year-olds should be taught that instead of having to listen to anyone, other than their parents, talk about sexual orientation. Maybe they should be taught math, science, English and reading instead of being indoctrinated with so many destructive things. Children and others certainly should not be indoctrinated that the science is settled that humans and fossil fuels are destroying the planet. There is zero scientific data from the last 150 years that directly links temperatures to fossil fuels or the population.

Fossil fuels and humans didn't cause the damaging late frosts in France any more than they caused the record cold in Antarctica in 2021, or the record snows in Sierra Nevada in December of 2021.

The two coldest winters on record in Antarctica are 2004, and 2021, while the UN and others continually tell the public that record warmth is destroying the planet.

Antarctica’s last 6 months were the coldest on record “For the polar darkness period, from April through September, the average temperature was -60.9 degrees Celsius (-77.6 degrees Fahrenheit), a record for those months,” the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) said. For the entire Antarctic continent, the winter of 2021 was the second-coldest on record, with the “temperature for June, July, and August 3.4 degrees Celsius (6.1 degrees Fahrenheit) lower than the 1981 to 2010 average at -62.9 degrees Celsius (-81.2 degrees Fahrenheit),” according to a new report from the NSIDC. “This is the second-coldest winter (June-July-August months) on record, behind only 2004 in the 60-year weather record at Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station,” the NSIDC said.

Despite claims of drought, they have smashed the previous record of 179″ of snow in December set in 1970!

This is the announcement from the Sierra Snow Lab on January 1st:

One last inch fell over the last 24 hours (prior to 4pm yesterday). The record for our snowiest December on record at the lab is now 214″ (544 cm).

Isn't it time that the media did their jobs: asked questions, and did research instead of spending so much time indoctrinating the public with destructive leftist policies which are clearly destroying America? The indoctrination is endless whether on climate change, systemic racism. Russian collusion, crime, the border or pretending that Joe Biden isn't involved in massive corruption.

The reason people who tell the truth that the climate has always changed cyclically and naturally are called climate change deniers, anti-science, and stupid is to silence them and destroy them in the minds of the public. Climate change fearmongers like the UN, journalists, scientists, Hollywood, politicians, and bureaucrats can’t allow debate because they would get their clock cleaned with one question: Where is the scientific data that shows a direct link between the human population, fossil fuels and temperatures? There is none. If there is no correlation, there can be no causation

The founding fathers gave the media great power in the First Amendment to hold the powerful to account, not to protect them and campaign for them and certainly not to intentionally mislead the public to promote policies they support.

Photo credit: Peakpx