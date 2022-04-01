I agree with Biden: Oil prices shouldn't hinge on dictators issuing executive orders to kill fossil fuel companies

Joe Biden and the Democrats have declared war on oil companies since the day Biden took office, and from that moment on, oil prices have spiraled..

Yet, not once has Biden taken blame for the ruination of the poor, the middle class, and small businesses that have taken the brunt of the higher prices. Prices at the pump, now running at a $4.24 a gallon average, are more than twice the price of the $1.99 a gallon average seen in March 2020, according to AAA.

This didn't happen because of Vladimir Putin, as Biden claims.

First, Biden called the price increases transitory.

Then, he and his administration claimed that his good economic policies caused growth and the demand caused the price increases. What a joke. We had high demand throughout Trump’s term and ... low prices.

Then he said the oil companies were greedy and blamed them for the high prices. Isn’t it amazing that the greedy oil companies weren’t that greedy while Trump was president?

Then, he started blaming Putin for all inflation even though it has been occurring since he took office.

For a while, Biden was begging Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and other countries to produce more. Now, he is telling domestic oil companies to do their duty and produce more. Why would oil executives step up production when Biden and the Democrats continue their threats to destroy them?

Biden becomes more pathetic and dangerous every day.

It is a shame that most of the media continues to support this dangerous, incompetent man.

Biden decries oil companies putting profits ahead of production, and now calls on Congress to impose fees on oil companies to counter rising gas prices

President Biden made the remarks as he announced plans to release 1 million barrels of oil a day for the next six months from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve -- one third of the supply until election day -- as prices have surged. The president said the price of gas shouldn't hinge on whether a dictator declares war.

In 2019, the dimwit Biden said oil executives should be jailed, (not a joke) and we were all going to die if we kept using fossil fuels and now he’s begging them to produce more. I wonder why they these executives don’t respond to his rants of how bad they are as he begs them to produce more while threatening them with more regulations and higher taxes.

We should put them in jail!' Joe Biden wants to prosecute fossil fuel executives for environmental damage—but doesn't mention son Hunter who helped run Ukrainian natural gas giant · Joe Biden told supporters at a town hall in New Hampshire Sunday that he wants to jail fossil fuel executives · 'Put them in jail. I'm not joking about this,' Biden said · Biden went on a 10-minute rant on climate and environmental issues · One audience member said, 'If we don't stop using fossil fuels–' and was cut off by Biden finishing the sentence with: 'We're all dead'

And not once has any journalist asked Biden, Kerry or anyone in the administration for scientific data to justify the war on the tens of millions of jobs directly or indirectly related to fossil fuels because facts haven’t mattered for a long time.

They don’t ask because they know that Biden, Kerry, and the others wouldn’t be able to provide the answer because there is no scientific data that shows a direct link between temperatures and fossil fuel consumption.

Also, China, Iran, Russia, and the other countries don’t care about the worthless Paris climate accord or their carbon footprint. They certainly do not mind that Europe and America are willing to commit economic suicide.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License