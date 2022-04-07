Greg Abbott defies DC on immigration

With the new plans to protect the border by Texas governor Greg Abbott, a physical confrontation between the federal government and Texas may be erupting shortly.

It is no secret that the Biden administration is ripping up the U.S. Constitution as it descends into a lawless, rogue dictatorship. The Democrat socialists see illegal immigration as one of their only means of holding on to power.

In the first of a two-part plan, the second part to be announced next week, Abbott has put into motion sending illegal aliens via charter buses to Washington, D.C. The program is the first direct pushback of any elected official against the brazen socialist gamble to overthrow the Republic. And it comes with a potentially high price tag.

Based on the recent hysterical history of Democrats erecting an embarrassingly unnecessary fence around the Capitol, the corrupt Washington elites and the Biden administration will most likely establish a blockade of any buses coming from Texas to Washington. This will be Democrat socialists and the rest of the Washington, D.C. swamp finally squaring off against the American people.

With a projected 18,000 illegal aliens per day anticipated with the end of Title 42, climbing murder rates and human trafficking, and thousands of deaths due to illicit drug smuggling, what other options did Abbott have?

The Abbott plan is not the end of the disaster facing Americans regarding the flood of illegals, since a huge sanctuary city known as New York is only 229 miles up the coast from Washington, D.C.

New York City mayor Eric Adams may well be delighted with an influx of thousands of illegals who can then be awarded free education and health care in exchange for voting in upcoming elections.

