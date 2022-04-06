Twitter may be worth our time again. It may be a place for debate and free speech rather partisan fact checkers obsessed with bringing down President Trump.

Like many of you, I flew away when Twitter canceled the New York Post over the Hunter Biden story. It was awful and clearly a violation of the principle that the site was a forum for ideas. So I left. Then they cancelled President Trump and anyone who had an independent thought about COVID. Today, the President of Russia can tweet but the Babylon Bee can't do a satire over a man who dresses up as a woman.

Well, maybe someone will free the bird after all. This is the latest about Elon Musk buying shares of Twitter:

Suppose you have a gripe with Twitter, like the status of an ‘edit’ function or a much more weighty question like the platform’s role in cyberspace free speech. Elon Musk -- with his newly-announced 9.2% stake in the social media company -- is not your shake–up investor, experts say. At least not yet, they note. In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday, Musk announced his purchase of 73.49 million shares of Twitter. The news sent the company’s stock soaring, and people pondering what the ultimate plan was with the purchase by the world’s richest man. Musk is now Twitter’s large single holder of common shares, FactSet data shows.

And I just learned that they put him on the Board of Directors.

Who knows where this is going, but let me give you a couple of my ideas:

First, Musk did not buy Twitter because he needs an investment. He has plenty of money so this is not about portfolio diversification.

Second, Musk is genuinely concerned with what Twitter has become. Who is not concerned about what Twitter is doing to our political discourse? I believe that Musk is sincere about this.

So my money is on Musk setting the bird free and dealing a fatal blow to the left's censorship of free speech.

Freeing the bird may turn out to be Musk's greatest contribution to the country.

