Fox News to remain in conservative hands, the WaPo reports to its dismay

Conservatives who worried that Fox News would go leftward when control of Fox News passes to the children of Rupert Murdoch can relax. Lachlan Murdoch, whose left-leaning brother James has withdrawn from involvement in the news business, has come out as a conservative. Sarah Ellison and Josh Dawsey of the Washington Post report in a rather snide article:

In a speech in Sydney celebrating a new initiative at a conservative think tank, Lachlan Murdoch — now 50 and the co-chairman of the family’s News Corp., which owns the Wall Street Journal and New York Post, and chairman and CEO of Fox Corporation — took swipes at the “elites” whom he believes disdain traditional values. He also blasted governments for imposing mandates and business shutdowns to control the pandemic and alleged conspiratorially that “practically all the media suppressed the discovery of Hunter Biden’s laptop.” It was a monologue that could have fit in seamlessly with the lineup of right-wing commentary served up every night by Fox News’s prime time opinion hosts — including an obscure jab at the “1619 Project.” The New York Times won a Pulitzer for one of the project’s essays, which expounded upon the legacy of slavery. But it’s become a regular punching bag in right-wing media, and Murdoch blamed the project for stoking partisan divides by “recast[ing] American exceptionalism as racist from inception.”

Video of the speech is availoable here,

That tone of absolute disdain permeates the article, but it nonetheless is good news. Many heirs to large fortunes have sought absolution for the sins they are told accompany their unearned wealth by adopting left wing politics and signaling their virtue – often to praise from the lefties to whom they donate. Lachlan’s brother James, the article reports, is donating to “climate change” causes. So Lachlan’s continued anchoring in reality is something for us to celebrate, even as the WaPo sneers.

Hat tip: Peter Barry Chowka