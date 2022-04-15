Former President Obama has been on quite a mission the past week to rewrite history (and most of the media just applauds)

In 2012, Obama told Medvedev in Russia to tell Putin that he would be more flexible after the election.

In a debate with Romney, he laughed at Romney for remarking how dangerous Putin and Russia were, saying the 80’s called and want their foreign policy back:

Now, Obama says Putin was always dangerous, though he did nothing in his eight years to rein Putin in.

Putin Has Always Been a Threat and Ruthless: Obama Former President Barack Obama said Russian President Vladimir Putin has always been a threat on the world stage. He described him as ruthless against his own people and others. "He has always been somebody who's wrapped up in this twisted, distorted sense of grievance and ethnic nationalism. That part of Putin, I think has always been there," Obama told Al Roker on NBC's "Today."

Last week, Obama lied through his teeth when he said he had been tough on Russia after they invaded Crimea. He said he had to drag Europe in to be tough.

Barack Obama Rewrites His Russia History His claim that he was tough on Putin is contradicted by his eight-year record.

Last week, Obama also claimed that the reason it was tough to pass Obamacare was because there was so much misinformation flying around.

There was a lot of misinformation, to say the least, flying around. And it’s fair to say that most Republicans showed little interest in working with us to get anything done. (Laughter.) That’s fair to say.

The problem was that it was Obama and his administration who continually lied to get it passed. They intentionally misled the public by saying you could keep your plan, keep your doctor and your cost would go down significantly if it passed.

One of the architects of Obamacare admitted that Obama and his administration intentionally lied to hide the true costs to the public.

“the stupidity of the American voter” made it important for him and Democrats to hide Obamacare’s true costs from the public. “That was really, really critical for the thing to pass,” said Gruber. “But I’d rather have this law than not.” In other words, the ends—imposing Obamacare upon the public—justified the means.

Essentially, they were frauds and Americans suffered for years because the fraud when prices soared

Another lie we have repeatedly been told by Obama and Biden over the years is that there were no embarrassing scandals during their eight years. That shows they were incapable of being embarrassed.

The despicable scandals and corruption were endless:

They used IRS to target and shut up political opponents.

Obama and Hillary left Americans to die in Libya while concocting a lie about a video because an election was coming up and their power was more important than Americans under attack. The people were disposable.

Hillary continually violated the law with her private server.

The Clinton Foundation took massive kickbacks and Russia got Uranium.

The Justice Department, EPA, and CFPB had slush funds where they shook down corporations and gave kickbacks to their political supporters.

And the biggest scandal of all, dwarfed Watergate and occurred in 2016.

It is where several agencies with the Obama Administration including the Justice Department and intelligence agencies, the DNC, the Hillary campaign, and the media all colluded to take out Trump with lies about Russian collusion and protected the corrupt, career criminal Hillary from prosecution. They used a fake dossier by a foreign national paid for by the Hillary campaign to justify the illegal spying. The lies were endless.

The FEC recently fined the DNC and Hillary campaigns for fraudulently describing what the money to the foreign national was for. Of course, most of the media didn’t cover the fines because they have been complicit in pushing the lies for years.

The media has also known for years about the Biden family corruption and that Joe was deeply involved since Hunter flew around with him on Air Force 2.

The Obama-Biden administration was the most corrupt I have ever seen but the compliant media never cared so most of the corruption was completely buried.

Will journalists ever get a conscience and do their job or will they continue to allow Obama to rewrite history and the corrupt, incompetent Joe to remain in office? The answer is they will continue to hide the truth from the public because all they care about is power for leftists.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab