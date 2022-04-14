Even Beto O'Rourke is starting to demand 'a plan' from Biden about his coming border surge

Hispanic border-county Democrats, such as Rep. Henry Cuellar, and a few others, have pleaded with Joe Biden to do something to halt the coming border surge.

That's well known, given the shellacking they face in the coming mid-terms and the scary fact (for them) that their historically Hispanic blue counties are turning bright red. That's Tejano Texas. That's Selena country. And now it's going full-blown MAGA as the border swings wide open..

Now the panic has spread. It's not just border Democrats, it's Texas Democrats. Get a load of this one:

Democrat Beto O'Rourke distanced himself from President Joe Biden's border policies on Tuesday when he said the administration needs to be better prepared before lifting pandemic-era expulsion policy Title 42. There are concerns among state, local and federal officials that letting the rule expire on May 23 as planned will lead to a mass migrant event that would overwhelm border communities and the already-strained Department of Homeland Security. Title 42 was enacted under Donald Trump and allows border agents to turn asylum-seekers away regardless of their status in the name of mitigating COVID-19's spread.

Et tu, Beto? Even Beto O'Rourke, a fake Hispanic with a ravenous ambition to become the next Texas governor, whose political views have completely occupied the crazytown side of the Democrat party, is viewing Biden's open border plan as an electric third rail, and he's actually willing to confront Biden over it.

'It does not make sense to end this until there is a real plan and the capacity in place to handle those and address those that come over,' O'Rourke told the Texas Tribune on Tuesday. 'I have yet to hear a plan from the Biden administration to address the dynamic we will have on the border once Title 42 ends.'

That's tough stuff, and odd as heck coming from a malleable leftist jellyfish like Beto. He obviously knows that Biden's open border plan, which is expected to bring 17,000 illegal migrants into the U.S. a day, is political poison, and now that he's running for the governor's office in Texas and trailing in the polls, but nevertheless actually wants to win, he's suddenly willing to talk sense.

Which is very bad news for Joe Biden, who can't even count on the support of the most loyal of the Democrat base anymore as he seeks to open the border. If Beto is willing to confront Biden over this very bad idea, then which Democrat wouldn't? Which Democrats might be next? And how does Biden turn down the heat? No one knows. But what people do actually know is that Beto is causing a ruckus and switching sides. That alone, should concentrate Joe Biden's mind as he pops the pin on Title 42. When you've lost Beto...

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0