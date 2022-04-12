Earth day is coming up. It is a good time to remind the public what the predictions were 52 years ago

On the first Earth Day, April 22, 1970, the world was warned that billions would die soon because of a disastrous ice age. The Earth had been cooling for thirty years and it was about to get much worse. Crops would not survive the ice age so the people couldn’t be fed, The Earth was cooling even though CO2, the population, and fossil fuel consumption was rising rapidly, which we are told causes warming.

The complicit media dutifully repeated these warnings to scare the public with no questions and no research. The warnings were 100% wrong because they were WAGS (wild a** guesses) instead of based on scientific data.

In 1922, this was in the Washington Post to scare the public. Again, there was no research or questions or scientific data before they published this piece. The Arctic Ocean is warming, icebergs are growing scarcer and in some places the seals are finding the water too hot. Reports from fishermen and seal hunters all point to a change in climate conditions (global warming) and unheard of temperatures in the Arctic zone. Great masses of ice have been replaced by moraines of earth and stone, while at many points, wel- known glaciers have entirely disappeared.

In 1989 the UN essentially gave the same warnings as 1922 and again the sycophant media reported it to scare the public with no questions asked because they don’t care when they are campaigning for a leftist agenda to destroy America.

The predictions in 1922 and 1989 were 100% wrong, just like the predictions on the first Earth Day because they were also WAGS. It is scientifically impossible for fossil fuel consumption and rising CO2 to cause both cooling and warming. That is not a hard concept.

Despite all the false predictions, the indoctrination never stops. The UN is doubling down in 2022 with same predictions from 1922 and 1989 and again we only have a few years left. Again, the compliant, worthless, media just repeats the scare predictions with no questions asked because facts haven’t mattered for a long time, only power for Democrats.

With the world on track to blaze past its climate goals, only immediate, sweeping societal transformation can stave off catastrophic warming

The solution for Democrats, whether it is warming or cooling, is always to take more money and freedom from the people and transfer it to the greedy, powerful government. They will gladly reduce our quality of life if they get more control. They would rather have people dependent on them for kickbacks instead of giving people more opportunities to move up the economic ladder. They always claim it is for the common good. They claim they are for reducing inequality, but the politicians and bureaucrats always come out ahead.

The two richest counties are, Loudon County and Falls Church City in Virginia, which are just outside Washington's city limits. They have average household incomes of $140,382 and $137,551 respectively.

Wealthy people, like the Obamas, build and purchase expensive coastal properties in Martha's Vineyard and Hawaii, while they lecture the rest of us that we are destroying the planet, that coastal properties will soon be underwater, and that we must reduce our carbon footprint. They just make that up and the media genuflects at how great these hypocrites are.

Here are some of the dire predictions from the first Earth Day from Mark Perry of the American Enterprise Institute

1. Harvard biologist George Wald estimated that “civilization will end within 15 or 30 years unless immediate action is taken against problems facing mankind.” 2. “We are in an environmental crisis that threatens the survival of this nation, and of the world as a suitable place of human habitation,” wrote Washington University biologist Barry Commoner in the Earth Day issue of the scholarly journal Environment. 3. The day after the first Earth Day, the New York Times editorial page warned, “Man must stop pollution and conserve his resources, not merely to enhance existence but to save the race from intolerable deterioration and possible extinction.” 4. “Population will inevitably and completely outstrip whatever small increases in food supplies we make,” Paul Ehrlich confidently declared in the April 1970 issue of Mademoiselle. “The death rate will increase until at least 100-200 million people per year will be starving to death during the next ten years.” 5. “Most of the people who are going to die in the greatest cataclysm in the history of man have already been born,” wrote Paul Ehrlich in a 1969 essay titled “Eco-Catastrophe! “By…[1975] some experts feel that food shortages will have escalated the present level of world hunger and starvation into famines of unbelievable proportions. Other experts, more optimistic, think the ultimate food-population collision will not occur until the decade of the 1980s.” 6. Ehrlich sketched out his most alarmist scenario for the 1970 Earth Day issue of The Progressive, assuring readers that between 1980 and 1989, some 4 billion people, including 65 million Americans, would perish in the “Great Die-Off.” 7. “It is already too late to avoid mass starvation,” declared Denis Hayes, the chief organizer for Earth Day, in the Spring 1970 issue of The Living Wilderness. 8. Peter Gunter, a North Texas State University professor, wrote in 1970, “Demographers agree almost unanimously on the following grim timetable: by 1975 widespread famines will begin in India; these will spread by 1990 to include all of India, Pakistan, China, and the Near East, Africa. By the year 2000, or conceivably sooner, South and Central America will exist under famine conditions….By the year 2000, thirty years from now, the entire world, with the exception of Western Europe, North America, and Australia, will be in famine.” 9. In January 1970, Life reported, “Scientists have solid experimental and theoretical evidence to support…the following predictions: In a decade, urban dwellers will have to wear gas masks to survive air pollution…by 1985 air pollution will have reduced the amount of sunlight reaching earth by one half….” 10. Ecologist Kenneth Watt told Time that, “At the present rate of nitrogen buildup, it’s only a matter of time before light will be filtered out of the atmosphere and none of our land will be usable.” 11. Barry Commoner predicted that decaying organic pollutants would use up all of the oxygen in America’s rivers, causing freshwater fish to suffocate. 12. Paul Ehrlich chimed in, predicting in 1970 that “air pollution…is certainly going to take hundreds of thousands of lives in the next few years alone.” Ehrlich sketched a scenario in which 200,000 Americans would die in 1973 during “smog disasters” in New York and Los Angeles. 13. Paul Ehrlich warned in the May 1970 issue of Audubon that DDT and other chlorinated hydrocarbons “may have substantially reduced the life expectancy of people born since 1945.” Ehrlich warned that Americans born since 1946…now had a life expectancy of only 49 years, and he predicted that if current patterns continued this expectancy would reach 42 years by 1980 when it might level out. (Note: According to the most recent CDC report, life expectancy in the US is 78.6 years). 14. Ecologist Kenneth Watt declared, “By the year 2000 if present trends continue, we will be using up crude oil at such a rate…that there won’t be any more crude oil. You’ll drive up to the pump and say, `Fill ‘er up, buddy,’ and he’ll say, `I am very sorry, there isn’t any.’” (Note: Global production of crude oil last year at 82.275M barrels per day (bpd) was just slightly below the record output in 2018 of 82.9M bpd, and about 50% higher than the global output of 55.7M bpd around the time of the first Earth Day). 15. Harrison Brown, a scientist at the National Academy of Sciences, published a chart in Scientific American that looked at metal reserves and estimated the humanity would totally run out of copper shortly after 2000. Lead, zinc, tin, gold, and silver would be gone before 1990. 16. Sen. Gaylord Nelson wrote in Look that, “Dr. S. Dillon Ripley, secretary of the Smithsonian Institute, believes that in 25 years, somewhere between 75 and 80 percent of all the species of living animals will be extinct.” 17. In 1975, Paul Ehrlich predicted that “since more than nine-tenths of the original tropical rainforests will be removed in most areas within the next 30 years or so, it is expected that half of the organisms in these areas will vanish with it.” 18. Kenneth Watt warned about a pending Ice Age in a speech. “The world has been chilling sharply for about twenty years,” he declared. “If present trends continue, the world will be about four degrees colder for the global mean temperature in 1990, but eleven degrees colder in the year 2000. This is about twice what it would take to put us into an ice age.”

The Democrats are the party of fear, whether on climate change, COVID, or anything else. They must indoctrinate and scare the people into submission, and they are willing to spread as much misinformation as they must in order to infect the public with their desired policies. They seek to silence anyone who disagrees.

It is sad that we have a President and Vice President who have limited intellectual capacity, and seemingly no curiosity, as they just repeat what they are told, just like most people pretending to be journalists.

People should stop pretending that Democrats are the party of facts and science. That is a bald-faced lie.

The greatest threat to democracy, prosperity, freedom and survival as a great country is when the media, politicians, bureaucrats, Hollywood, and educators collude to push the big government policies on the American people. It is not when people challenge a very questionable election.

