Desperate Democrats face doom (1)

Democrats are getting desperate, with all signs pointing toward a historic disaster in November. And it’s getting worse:

Two of the most respected political prognostication sites — Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball and The Cook Political Report — announced massive shifts in their partisan ratings for House races.

What’s a party to do when voters reject its senile incompetent president and its radicals demanding the right to groom children in the classrooms of government school?

James Carville thinks he knows the answer: instill fear in them

Seriously. He said that. After all, “You can’t govern without fear.”

Watch:

There is a long and sordid history of ruling parties embracing this principle. But usually they don't admit it until after they have suspended or fully corrupted elections. That Carville is saying so now quite openly raises some very disturbing thoughts about election integrity.

