Democrats trot out tearful women to save their radical agenda

Four years ago, Barack Obama was the front man for the Democrat party. Sure, he was on a mission to damage this country in favor of globalism, but he was doing it with "a wink and a smile." Because of his amiable personal qualities, he made far left agenda look appealing.

Joe Biden's party is not the party of Obama. They "came in like a wrecking ball." Obama could only dream of the destruction they caused in just one year. However, the Democrats made the same mistake as other invaders: they expected that Americans would welcome them as "liberators" from Trump's "fascism." The Democrats confused the demented shrieking of the Twitter mob with a public outcry.

Ramping up "hate Trump" hysteria gets you only so far. At some point, you need to govern — and govern they can't. Their policies cause a new disaster every day, and the only thing they are attempting is to find a plausible "villain." The world map does not have enough countries we could blame for this administration's failures.

The partial cause of the Democrats' trouble is their destructive social agenda. Americans are fully rejecting it, and the midterm prospects look grim. And so, the party that believes that every woman must "roar" trots out damsels in distress.

Here is an MSNBC clip that looks more staged than an HGTV renovation set. Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz went on MSNBC to complain about "online harassment":

You feel like any little piece of information that gets out on you will be used by the worst people on the internet to destroy your life, and it's so isolating.

And just a couple of weeks later, to prove her point, Taylor Lorenz went on to release personal information of another Twitter user.

In defense of this outrageous act of intimidation of a private citizen by a powerful news outlet, the WaPo assured us that Ms. Lorenz's "reporting methods comport entirely with WaPo's professional standards," farther claiming that the identity of the woman being unmasked was already "publicly known." That raises the question of why Taylor Lorenz needed to go into the Libs of Tik Tok's "complex online history" to find her real name, when all she needed to do was look up the "public record" that the WaPo claims is out there.

We'll leave that question to the historians and move on to Jen Psaki. The public face of the Biden administration rarely displays powerful emotion. She does not share your worries about short supply of toilet paper or daily heists on your local shopping mall. But if you oppose the indoctrination of your children, you'd better believe Jen "is going to get emotional:"

I'm going to get emotional about this issue because it's horrible! But it's kids who are bullied, and all these leaders are taking steps to hurt them, and hurt their lives and hurt their families! ... It's completely outrageous! Sorry, this is an issue that makes me completely crazy.

The same people who tried to destroy the lives of conservative boys are calling you a "child-killer" if you don't submit to the far-left agenda. Here is MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace making a tearful argument that shielding elementary-schoolers from inappropriate material is equivalent to war crimes:

The Russians get their soldiers to rape children by dehumanizing them. Dehumanization as a practice is a tactic of war. It is being deployed in politics and people like you and I sometimes lose the plot and admire its effective — not its substance, but even the analysis of these tactics loses sight of what this speech brings us back to which is that dehumanization has a cost right now.

The Democrats are in despair because they are not a party of yesterday — but neither are the Republicans. The party that Nicolle Wallace used to represent is dead — and she is duly mourning its demise. Democrats are terrified of the new Republican Party because they know how effective it is.

The new Republican Party will not trade political favors for campaign donations. They follow the data, not ideology. They are beholden to their constituents, not the party bigwigs or the powerful corporations. And when it comes to dealing with the media, they give as good as they get.

This party appeals to everyone — even the Democrats' most reliable voting blocs. If you are an honest, hardworking, motivated American, the new Republican Party works for you. The Democrats' only way to win is to bribe you by "delivering on their agenda," which means another fat check from the government.

The American people are on to them. They will fail.

Tanya Berlaga is a freelance writer, translator, and publisher and is currently a contributor to Right Wire Report, The Liberty Loft, and Free Speech Movement.

Image via Pexels.