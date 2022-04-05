Democrats' support for Israel has cratered under Biden

After a year in office, it is clear to most Americans, and much of the free world, that President Biden is no Reagan, Trump or even Clinton.

Putting it kindly, Biden is no originalist. He doesn’t have one uniquely Biden policy. Biden is merely the front man, the mouthpiece for the background bureaucrats that set America’s course and craft America’s direction.

That’s why he has little to say about the disaster at America’s southern border. This is a policy set by radical socialists and the cynical wing of the Democrat party to flood the country with millions of people that will be dependent on a socialistic government for eternal hand-outs.

Biden is silent on this issue. He has not been issued with cue cards to explain away the tsunami of destitute people, the massive import of deadly drugs and sex traffickers, the result of a borderless America. It’s a stealth operation, and the President has been told not to take questions and not to talk about this huge problem that will debilitate the American economy and its social fabric for decades.

That’s just one aspect of the failure of the current president to face up to domestic problems that weren’t there before he took office. Another is the economy. A third is the way they educate, read indoctrinate, kids these days.

When it comes to foreign policy, Biden is the puppet of his handlers.

We saw that played out in Afghanistan where his military, intelligence, and his State Department set him on a course that was doomed to fail.

If there is a common theme that connects Biden’s domestic and foreign failures it is the Cancel Trump policy.

Whatever Trump succeeded in doing, cancel it.

One his first day in the Oval Office, Biden cancelled the Keystone Pipeline and lifted sanctions off Russia’s Nordstrom pipeline to Europe. How is that working out after Putin invaded Ukraine?

Trying to do thing better - or should I say differently – than Trump was seen in the bungled, deadly, Biden withdrawal from Afghanistan.

As the time of writing this piece we see America dangling by a thread being pulled by Iran and Russia who are having fun embarrassing Biden in Vienna. At least four members of Robert Malley’s negotiating team have walked off the job with one reporting, “What is going on in Vienna is an absolute disaster.”

If that is what a top American negotiator is feeling how do you expect Israel to feel? After all, Iran’s almost inevitable nuclear weapon will be aimed first at Israel.

So, what happened to the United States who once looked on Israel as its staunchest ally?

Under Biden, those days are over.

How did that happen? It began before Biden became President.

Biden likes to talk about how fond he was with Golda Meir. That’s how far he goes back. But he wasn’t so fond of Menachem Begin, or of Benjamin Netanyahu. He hauled both over the coals to be rebuked by Begin, when Biden, then a Delaware senator, threatened to cut off United States aid to the Jewish State in 1982.

Don’t threaten us with cutting off your aid. It will not work. I am not a Jew with trembling knees. I am a proud Jew with 3,700 years of civilized history. Nobody came to our aid when we were dying in the gas chambers and ovens. Nobody came to our aid when we were striving to create our country. We paid for it. We fought for it. We died for it. We will stand by our principles. We will defend them. And, when necessary, we will die for them again, with or without your aid.

Biden’s relationship with Netanyahu soured several times during Bibi’s premiership. In 2019, Biden accused Israel’s Prime Minister of being “counterproductive” and an “extreme right” leader.

But the harshest anti-Israel cut of all was when Obama recruited Biden, his Vice President, and his point man to Ukraine, to bring that country onboard in their United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 which condemned Jewish people living in Judea & Samaria and parts of Jerusalem as being illegal occupiers, according to the Obama-Biden vindictive new international law.

This was their last spiteful act, stabbing Israel in the back, as they left the White House in December 2016.

It was payback time against Netanyahu’s vocal opposition to Obama’s infamous Iran nuclear deal.

Now Biden is attempting to cancel Trump’s sanctions against the rogue regime in Tehran, a state sponsor of terror that has deceived the world about their covert uranium enrichment progress – they are now up to 60% and within reach of 90% making Iran a nuclear threshold state – by concocting an even worse deal than Obama’s.

Biden’s deal will release the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps from the United States list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations despite their deplorable record of deadly attacks against Israel, the UAE, other Gulf States and Saudi Arabia as they try to usurp power in Yemen Iraq and Lebanon.

For no solid commitment from Iran to stop their nuclear development or expansion into the region, Biden is prepared to reward the unrepentant Ayatollahs with billions of dollars in both sanction relief and the green light to export oil production that will enrich their intercontinental ballistic missile program, the vehicle that will deliver the Doomsday weapon to Israel and potentially to the United States.

Biden can say he overrode yet another Trump policy, but that gives little comfort to an Israel, smaller that the size of New Jersey, faced with both a nuclear threat and Iranian forces and their proxies with 300,000 powerful precision missiles aimed at us over our northern, eastern, and southern borders.

Biden’s animosity toward Israel also expresses itself in a new directive. His Administration is offering a million-dollar bounty to any group reporting Israeli human rights violations against Palestinians. This reward is not reciprocal. He is not demanding evidence of Palestinian deadly human rights crimes, even war crimes, committed by their terrorist armies and individuals against Israeli citizens, nor their blatant anti-Semitic indoctrination programs exhorting a world without Israel. Biden is not even prepared to offer money to Palestinian human rights groups who want to report human rights crimes committed by their own leaders in Ramallah or in Gaza in which their citizens are summarily arrested, taken to detention centers, tortured, and killed for protesting their cruel and corrupt rule.

It’s only Israel they are after.

Attention must be brought to the Administration’s determination to break international law by revoking Israel’s sovereignty over Jerusalem, our eternal capital. The State Department is determined to open a consulate in Jerusalem to exclusively serve Palestinians. This is an affront to the dignity and sovereignty of the nation state of Israel and against all international principles. Antony Blinken is determined to press ahead with this Palestinian mission in the heart of Jerusalem over strenuous Israeli objections.

Biden could open his consulate in either Ramallah or Gaza City where the competing and warring Palestinian leaderships administer their divided populations, but he won’t.

It is yet another example of Biden’s antagonism against Israel.

I am certain it is not Biden inventing these provocative policies. It is, for sure, the anti-Israel, dare I say anti-Jewish, bureaucrats, lobbyists and activists who have been allowed to insert themselves into positions of power and decision-making in Congress, the White House, the State Department, and other government offices, and are now being foisted onto a president attempted to appease the radical base anti-Israel base within his Administration and his party.

Remember this the next time you hear Democrats saying how much they stand with Israel.

These are troubling times for Israel.

Barry Shaw, International Public Diplomacy Director, Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.