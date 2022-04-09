Considering the media's behavior, it's no wonder so many politicians are corrupt

When an inconvenient, truthful, story about massive Biden family corruption came out before the 2020 election, the media and other Democrats went into panic mode to bury the story. The social media billionaires were complicit in burying the story.

Fifty former swamp creatures, including congenital liars Brennan and Clapper, along with Leon Panetta, were solicited, and put out a letter, without evidence, that claimed that the laptop looked like Russian misinformation. The compliant media used this fictional letter as justification to bury story. Heaven forbid that journalists do their jobs and ask questions instead of just repeating Democrat talking points.

Finally, after almost sixteen months of burying the truthful story, the WaPo, the NYT, and other leftist media outlets are now admitting that the laptop story is factual, yet continue to peddle the fiction that Joe had no idea.

The fifty swamp creatures are being contacted by some to see if they regret spreading the lie that it was Russian misinformation.

Most won't answer, but John Sipher, a 28-year veteran of the CIA, is illustrative:

Worse, after the authentication of the Hunter Biden laptop story, one of the 50 former intelligence officials who wrote the "Russian disinformation" letter now says, in essence, "So what? Trump lost." John Sipher, who retired after a 28-year career with the CIA, in response to a commenter tweeted: "I lost the election for Trump? Well, then I (feel) pretty good about my influence."

John Sipher's response is similar to Harry Reid's, who set out to destroy Mitt Romney with a made-up story that he hadn't paid taxes for ten years. This story had all the indicators that it was made up, yet the media didn't bury it. Instead, the public saw the story. After all, the media were campaigning for Obama at the time.

A few years after his lie, a journalist asked if he was sorry for lying. His response was: "I don't regret that at all. Romney didn't win, did he?"

Basically, the media and other Democrats don't care about facts — only winning.

Harry Reid Gives Shameful Response to His Attack on Mitt Romney's Taxes' It's one thing to try to gain a political advantage by pointing out certain undesirable aspects of an opponent's background or record. But when a Senate democratic leader spreads baseless allegations without a shred of evidence, and uses the Senate floor to do so, that's one step too far. When asked about it three years later, you would think Reid would apologize or at least show the proper level of contrition that matches the irresponsible and undignified act of using the Senate floor to spread false allegations about a politician from the opposing party. But Reid has no regrets. "I don't regret that at all," he told CNN's Dana Bash on Tuesday in the interview clip above. "Romney didn't win did he?"

The media knew how dishonest and corrupt Reid was, but he was lauded when he died as a great man, just like how they lauded the former KKK leader who filibustered the Civil Rights Bill, Robert Byrd.

Why are known liars like Brennan, Clapper, and Panetta still used by networks as news sources? The answer is that the media don't give a damn about the truth — only power for leftists.

When Atlantic writer Anne Applebaum was asked why they buried the Hunter Biden laptop story, she said it just wasn't interesting. What a joke! A story of corruption and bribes from foreign countries, drugs, sexual escapades with prostitutes, sharing kickbacks with Joe Biden, having a joint account with Joe Biden, and paying bills for Joe Biden, and then pretending it is not interesting?

This from people who willingly spread lies about Russian collusion for years, based on a fictional dossier, paid for by the corrupt DNC and Hillary campaign, in order to destroy Trump.

If the Hunter Biden laptop story were about Trump, there would have been 24/7 coverage, and he would have been impeached again.

After all, Trump was impeached for asking about the Biden family's corruption while Biden extorted Ukraine with $1 billion in taxpayer money if Ukrainian leaders didn't fire a prosecutor looking into a corrupt Ukrainian gas company that paid Hunter billions for a no-show job. And the media and other Democrats didn't care.

Another false story that was widely published in 2020, while Biden was hiding in his basement, was that Russians were paying bounties to kill American soldiers and Trump didn't care. The media, including social media billionaires, didn't care that there was no evidence. After all, all they cared about was destroying Trump.

The Russian bounties story was apparently fake news all along

It was the scandal of the summer of 2020. Moscow allegedly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to attack coalition forces in Afghanistan, the New York Times reported in an exclusive based entirely on anonymous sources. Worse still, the article added, then-President Donald Trump was briefed on the bounty plot and did nothing about it. Pundits, reporters, and lawmakers responded to the supposed bombshell revelation with a mixture of horror and righteous fury, many of them reviving the popular narrative that Trump was beholden to Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, now the Biden administration says the U.S. intelligence community only ever had "low to moderate" confidence in the bounty story, the Daily Beast reports, adding, "Translated from the jargon of spyworld, that means the intelligence agencies have found the story is, at best, unproven — and possibly untrue."

The media don't care about the corruption of the Bidens, the Clintons, or all the criminal activity of the Obama administration as they illegally targeted Trump while protecting career criminal Hillary from prosecution.

A humorous story is that CNN's Brian Stelter is looking for the roots of disinformation.

Covering Up Hunter Scandals, Stelter Is 'Exploring the Roots of Disinfo'

He should look in the mirror and at CNN — and the WaPo, the NYT, USA Today, Facebook, Twitter, Google, NBC, ABC, CBS, MSNBC, etc., who all peddle fake stories as they campaign for Democrats and their leftist agenda to destroy America.

