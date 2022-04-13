Congressman joins with major Christian relief org to benefit Ukraine

Service comes in many forms.

For Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida, it took the form of tours of duty as a Ranger and Green Beret; serving his state in Congress; and, most recently, a children's picture book.

Waltz's new storybook, Dawn of the BRAVE, the latest in the BRAVE series, focuses on service. Each BRAVE Book teaches a foundational, traditional American value, like freedom, truth, the sanctity of life, and the importance of family.

In the congressman's book, the main characters in the BRAVE universe team up for a new adventure. Together, they learn that they must serve each other before they can save the island. After all, they've signed up to serve their country, not just to win glory for themselves.

The characters in Dawn of the BRAVE show up elsewhere in the BRAVE Books series, including Bongo the gorilla, who understands the importance of keeping coconut cannons handy; Rebel the Cheetah, who explains that an animal's worth is more than just spots and stripes; and Asher the fox, who learned there's no such thing as free ice cream.

These books all come together in a book-of-the-month-style subscription, including games, stickers, and more. For every family that subscribes to BRAVE Books from Dawn of the Brave, the publisher will donate $15 to support the Ukrainian refugees.

Congressman Waltz has a special heart for refugees. He experienced the horrible effects of war on families when he served in Afghanistan as a Green Beret. Now that he's back in the States, he's been vocal about the crisis in Ukraine.

Just recently, Waltz called for President Joe Biden to support an extended grassroots resistance in Ukraine. "President Biden owes it to the Ukrainian people to explicitly call for supporting a national Ukrainian resistance," the congressman said. "This will raise the cost for Putin enormously and will signal to the Russian regime [that] Ukraine will remain a military quagmire for the foreseeable future."

As he continues fighting for Ukraine on the House floor, Waltz is leading the charge from another angle as well.

Every subscription to the BRAVE Books series in April will send $15 to support the work of Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief organization, which is already organizing relief flights, operating three clinics, and running an emergency field hospital in Lviv, currently under heavy assault by Russian troops.

Samaritan's Purse is also working directly with thousands of churches located in Ukraine and neighboring countries to gather and distribute food, water, clothing, and other life-saving supplies.

Franklin Graham, CEO of Samaritan's Purse and son of the famous Billy Graham, says: "Ukrainian families are hurting and in desperate need of physical aid and prayer during this difficult time. ... We want to meet the needs of these families in their darkest moments while pointing them to the light and hope of Jesus Christ."

Thanks to Waltz, you can be a part of this mission — and teach your kids about freedom and service at the same time.

Gary S. Goldman is the nationally recognized host of Business, Politics, & Lifestyles, a weekly talk show airing on WPRO in Providence, R.I. Learn more at garyonbpl.com.

Image: Mike Waltz via YouTube.