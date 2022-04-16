CNN's Brian Stelter about to get the boot?

It should have happened a long time ago.

But well, it's happening now.

Brian Stelter, the television "journalist" who's the suckup's suckup in an industry full of stenographers, prevaricators, and teachers' pets, may now be on his last legs at CNN.

According to USSA News:

After the Warner Brothers/Discovery merger, there was a focus on what partisan crap Fake News CNN has become. One of the people who makes Fake News CNN the least trusted name in news entertainment is our favorite genderless Potato head content creator Brian Stelter. Rumor has it his days are numbered. At least, according to reporter Jon Nicosia. Nicosia’s past credentials include Mediaite and Washington Examiner. His sources are the ones breaking the bad news, stating Discovery management “very much considers him a Zucker henchman and embarrassment” and believes he is “a negative partisan lighting rod and distraction going forward.”

Here's the Nicosia tweet:

SOURCE(S): "Brian Stelter's days are numbered with the network." Discovery management "very much considers him a Zucker henchmen and embarrassment" and believes he is "a negative partisan lighting rod and distraction going forward" /more to come. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) April 15, 2022

Here's another useful tweet that supports Nicosia's argument.

I've noticed they have stopped using @brianstelter in their promos. That doesn't bode well for him. pic.twitter.com/C5RXQx5znS — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) April 13, 2022

If so, it wouldn't be surprising. Here are a couple of examples of his recent behavior and what people think of him:

Russian collusion hoax, Jussie Smollett hoax, they smear Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh as a rapist, smeared Nick Sandmann as a white supremacist,” dismissed the Hunter Biden laptop affair as pure Russian disinformation.”



https://t.co/FtmsokIzsY — Pavulous (@pavulous) April 9, 2022

If you thought it couldn't get any better:



- @BrianStelter, who was completely embarrassed by my colleague @ChrisPtheTruth, had @AnneApplebaum on his show today



- Stelter did not ask Applebaum even ONE question about my exchange with her



LOLhttps://t.co/qqBMJjhOLo — Daniel Schmidt (@RealDSchmidt) April 11, 2022

Stelter doesn't even pitch softballs. He throws Jell-O at his guests and then, when the cameras are off, slurps it off the floor. Truly revolting figure in American media. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 11, 2022

It couldn't happen to a more loathsome creep.

He doesn't even have a modicum of journalistic self-respect:

From the guy who once asked Psaki to tell him how the media could do its job better. https://t.co/a2Sq5h9C4D — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 16, 2022

Eeew. He sounds like he's singing for his supper with Jen Psaki, both in the example above and in the earlier incident with Psaki. Perhaps that's because he knows he's going to get fired?

I recall that this issue came up with CNN's long-march firing of Chris Cuomo, which had Stelter coming out of the woodwork to condemn Cuomo's bad behavior, apparently to impress his new bosses at CNN -- as a teacher's pet would. I wrote this:

What we do see now is that CNN, or at least some people there, are trying to pitch him over the side. Here's CNN rival host Brian Stelter and his cohorts' story, which, via his Twitter, he wants to make sure you read: CNN said Monday that it will evaluate new information that sheds light on how anchor Chris Cuomo sought to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations earlier this year. The new information, which included a cache of new documents and transcripts of interviews with investigators, was released Monday by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, which led the investigation into allegations against the governor. The documents indicated that the scope of how the anchor aimed to help his brother was more considerable and that he was more intimately involved than previously known, prompting CNN to initiate a review of the material. "The thousands of pages of additional transcripts and exhibits that were released today by the NY Attorney General deserve a thorough review and consideration," CNN said in a statement. "We will be having conversations and seeking additional clarity about their significance as they relate to CNN over the next several days." Oh, barf. So now they are concerned when they had no such concerns back in May, when Cuomo was still in place as "Governor Gropes"?

At the time when Stelter was trying to get Cuomo fired, the backstory looked like this:

If CNN's ratings are in the toilet, Chris Cuomo's are near the rim of the operation, while Stelter's are down at the bottom of the bowl. Stelter's ratings hit an all-time low on Nov. 23, drawing fewer than 600,000 viewers, while his audience has been subpar for every week since late summer. Stelter is a known suck-up and would probably do a lot to get on his new boss's good side, given that he can't justify his fat CNN salary based on his performance. What better, then, than to pretend to be a real journalist, do a hit job on Chris, and at the same time ensure that his bitter rival, who's lost half his audience, but still managed to break the 1 million mark on Oct. 23 after a 1.2 million–viewers Joe Biden town hall, rather than himself, is the one who gets the axe? The famous toady may have even been acting on their instructions as he wrote the Fredo-rubout piece. In any case, draw your own conclusions. With Stelter singing for his supper now, odds look pretty good that Fredo is going to get whacked at CNN. What a rat's nest that place must be right now.

Now that there's no Cuomo to make into the billy goat, Stelter is grasping for straws, sucking up to someone, anyone, within his vicinity, particularly Jen Psaki, who will now be working soon at MSNBC. Can you imagine Stelter not wanting a piece of that, too, particularly with his job on the line at CNN? It certainly would explain his latest round of suckup behavior. CNN will benefit from his absence.

Image: Twitter screen shot