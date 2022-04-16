Can anyone spot the hypocrisy? Media outrage over Musk's bid to buy Twitter reeks of it

The media is having a collective cow as news sinks in that an independent-thinking billionaire like Elon Musk could ever get control of a media outlet.

They never had a problem with billionaires such as Michael Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerburg, Jeff Bezos, and the Google billionaires running media outlets, but suddenly Musk would destroy the country. What B.S.

Here is Max Boot of the WaPo owned by Bezos.

“I am frightened by the impact on society and politics if Elon Musk acquires Twitter,” Boot wrote in a tweet on Thursday morning. “He seems to believe that on social media anything goes. For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less.”

Here is Business Insider:

Elon Musk's attempt to buy Twitter represents a chilling new threat: billionaire trolls taking over social media

Here is a glowing report by Business Insider after Bezos bought the WaPo.

How Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reinvented The Washington Post, the 140-year-old newspaper he bought for $250 million

Basically, CNN, MSNBC, the Washington Post, the New York Times, ABC, NBC, and CBS continually collude on what to report and how to report. They all suppressed the the true story about Hunter Biden's laptop because they were campaigning for his dad.

They intentionally interfered in the election.

They all intentionally spread the lies about Russian collusion as they colluded with the Democrats.

They all suppress anyone who dared disagree with Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC

They all parrot the government talking points on fossil fuels without ever giving scientific data that directly ties temperatures to fossil fuel consumption, because there is none.

Elon Musk is the biggest producer of electric cars but supports more drilling . The leftists can't stand that.

Basically, the media outlets don't mind billionaires owning media outlets as long as they go along with the leftist agenda.

The reason they want to take out Musk is that he is an independent thinker who doesn't believe it is the media's job to bury truthful stories to protect and elect people they like and intentionally spread lies to destroy and defeat people they don't like.

The Founding Fathers would despise the current cabal of media elites whose main goal is to suppress free speech and control the message. Debate is not appreciated in leftist circles.