Some are already calling it a political ploy in Texas, i.e. Gov. Greg Abbott using the border crisis to boost his political fortunes.

WESLACO, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced a new plan Wednesday to bus migrants crossing the Texas border and take them all the way to Washington, specifically to the steps of the U.S. Capitol. It was part of a slew of new executive orders the governor issued to address problems at the border.

Of course, there is a political calculation. Isn't the Biden administration using open borders as a political calculation, too? Politics is always political.

In this case, I think that it's more about frustration and a sense that President Biden does not care about the U.S.-Mexico border.

Gov. Abbott, according to this report , continued with this:

The state will provide charter buses to drop off migrants – many released into small Texas communities that officials say are overwhelmed – in Washington, the Republican governor said in a news conference. "We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border," Abbott said.

Let's call it Route 42, a one-way ticket from Laredo to D.C.

I don't know what planet the activists of RAICES live on, but they should travel to South Texas and talk to all of those Hispanics who are up in arms about open borders and bolting the Democrat party as a result.

Yes, it's drastic and the left will throw a sissy fit. However, we've reached a point where something has to be done. I think that Gov. Abbott should add a Route 44 and drop them off at one of Obama's mansions. Or maybe Route Univision and drop them off at Jorge Ramos' big "casa." Or maybe Route Bernie with three stops at each of his mansions.

