Both the Biden administration and Disney support mutilating children

This week, the Biden administration asserted that “gender affirming health care” for children who claim to be “transgender” is “best practice and potentially lifesaving.” It also warned that the Department of Justice is putting on notice those lawmakers who try to protect children from this type of chemical and surgical mutilation. Also this week, it was revealed that Disney intends to help fund these vile practices for its employees’ children.

Before I talk about the Biden administration and Disney, it’s extremely important to point out that, at least according to the information available through the American Academy of Pediatrics, there is not a scintilla of evidence that so-called transgenderism is real. Every single article on the subject assumes that there is a real thing called “transgenderism,” as opposed to a tragic mental illness called body dysphoria, the same mental illness that sees healthy young people starve themselves to death, all the while believing they are fat.

It’s clear from the existing literature that children identified as “transgender” are suffering but it’s not at all clear that their suffering stems from being the wrong gender, something biologically impossible. As much as anything, having read through the material—some of which honestly identifies the terrible health risks of transgender “treatment,”—it appears that a great deal of the suffering comes from the treatment itself or from living in completely dysfunctional homes.

Additionally (and this is my own interpretation) these kids are hurt by educational and entertainment systems that teach healthy young people that they live in a world of imaginary and shifting gender and that every issue in their lives occurs because they are trapped in the wrong body.

Now that you know where my biases lie—our social and medical systems are taking a rare form of mental disorder, turning it into a magical gender displacement and, through dangerous, ineffective treatments, creating terrible mental and physical problems for children—it’s time to turn to what the Biden administration and Disney are doing.

Jen Psaki is the official mouthpiece for the Biden administration. On Thursday, she announced that the best thing to do to children is to give them “gender affirmative health care.” According to White House documents, this includes hormones and surgery:

PSAKI: "Gender affirming health care for transgender kids is the best practice and potentially lifesaving."



The White House has determined that "gender affirming care" includes:



- Social affirmation

- Puberty blockers

- Hormone therapy

- Gender-affirming surgery pic.twitter.com/cU4IcnNGgp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 7, 2022

Here's how the White House describes "gender-affirming care" pic.twitter.com/6XHyVxkcSo — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 31, 2022

PSAKI: "Every major medical association agrees that gender affirming health care for transgender kids is the best practice and potentially lifesaving." pic.twitter.com/xNAPCDN0cX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 7, 2022

The Department of Education is facilitating this child abuse too:

U.S. Dept of Education is holding a webinar for educators across the US on “supporting transgender and nonbinary students in K-12”



They are promoting the idea of transgender kindergartners and nonbinary 8 year olds. There is no such thing. There is only abusive parents/teachers pic.twitter.com/qaBfWzQ6CO — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 7, 2022

There is absolutely no difference between this approach to treating the ordinary woes of childhood (everything from fights with friends to more serious home abuse) and the female genital mutilation prevalent in Muslim societies throughout North Africa. Sure, it’s the prevailing wisdom in both places, but it’s also evil and wrong.

Nevertheless, not only is the Biden administration advocating for destroying children’s healthy bodies, it’s threatening any states that try to prevent this abuse:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that lawmakers who are working to protect minors from puberty blockers and transgender surgeries have been “put on notice” by the U.S. Department of Justice. “Alabama’s lawmakers and other legislators who are contemplating these … discriminatory bills have been put on notice by the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services that laws and policies preventing care that health care professionals recommend for transgender minors may violate the Constitution and federal law,” Psaki said at a press briefing.

Keep in mind that this is the same administration that made it impossible for doctors to give off-label prescriptions of either Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine, both of which are drugs that have been used safely for decades and that showed real benefits in treating COVID if given immediately after people became ill.

Meanwhile, over at Disney, the company is proud to announce that it will help pay costs when some of its crazier employees insist that their healthy children need to be chemically castrated and surgically mutilated:

NEW: Disney has adopted a benefits program to assist employees and their minor children with "gender affirmation procedures." This type of treatment typically includes puberty blockers, breast removal, and genital surgeries for "kids who are transitioning." pic.twitter.com/a2zSSboe0S — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 7, 2022

Sane people who want what’s best for children need to boycott Disney, once a trusted American institution. They also need to vote in November 2022 and again in November 2024 to remove these dangerous child predators known as Democrats from government at every level: municipal, county, state, and federal.