Back when comedians made jokes about Democrats...

And back when Saturday Night Live was actually (sometimes) funny:

The inflation rate in 1978 was 7.59%.

The current inflation rate is 7.87%.

Where are the comedians to shame today's Democrats on this fiscal disaster?! And yes, today's inflation is almost exclusively the result of the many disastrous policies — the result of rampant "Neanderthal Thinking" — of D.C. Democrats.

As David Horowitz rightly puts it:

Everyone in Washington understands the basic causes of inflation. If you print more money than you have real assets like gold to back it up, you devalue your currency and make everything cost more. If you declare war on fossil fuels, shut down pipelines, close vast oil fields like Anwar, and don't approve drilling licenses generally, you cause the price of everything to go up, because virtually everything requires energy to produce. If you spend vast amounts of government money inducing individuals not to work, employers will raise wages to entice them to work, and that, too, will cause prices to go up. It's not rocket science.

Despite understanding these consequences, the Biden administration has instituted all these inflationary measures, and avoided taking responsibility for them and the suffering they cause. They did this to advance their progressive agenda, which is really a reactionary socialist agenda that has not changed its fundamental premises since 1848, when Marx published what is and has always been the progressive agenda.