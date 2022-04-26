At a Fairbanks school board meeting, you could feel the leftist panic

When I think of Alaska, I tend to think of a sturdy conservative state that elected Sarah Palin as its governor. Then, I remember that Alaskans keep sending Lisa Murkowski to the Senate. Clearly, there’s a leftist strain in that state. It was clearly revealed at a Fairbanks School Board meeting regarding a proposed revision to school policies that would have required teachers to wade into controversial, polarizing subjects. That’s an interesting discussion and one school boards should have. What I found noteworthy, though, was the desperate speed with which leftist board members moved to silence a conservative board member who peacefully began to read from a book readily found on the high school library shelves.

The District has long had a policy regarding controversial issues in the classroom. Under the old policy, the district was to provide a process for discussing controversial issues that might arise. The proposed revisions, though, would have mandated that the schools teach divisive issues, with the district providing only “guidance.” Conservative board members were concerned that this proposed revision, along with other policies, created “just huge open doors” for ideologues to seize control of classrooms.

From the conservative point of view, the proposed revision (which was eventually voted down) was just the icing on the cake when it comes to leftism in Fairbanks schools:

The policy proposal comes on the heels of highly divisive curriculum changes the district has introduced in recent years, pushing LGBTQ themes, explicit sexual education, and many elements of critical race theory philosophy. For those who fail to embrace this agenda, the district has discussed ways of mandating compliance.

These policy changes are the ways in which leftists change a red state into a blue state. Given a few more years of control over educational content and Alaska will send its version of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Congress.

The most revealing part of the meeting, though, came when Matthew Sampson wanted to let fellow board members and those attending the board meeting know exactly what’s in some of the edgier books on public library shelves. In the video below (at 3:31:25), you can watch Sampson begin to read from Kevin Kwan’s Sex and Vanity. Within a few seconds of his starting to read, another board member, with the backing of the board president, immediately tried to shut him down:

At that point Sampson was interrupted by fellow Board Member Timothy Doran who called for “order.” “There is a process if one has concern with books that should be followed,” he said. Sampson responded: “There’s no concern here. Is there?” School Board President Jennifer Luke then interjected. “I think that your point is very, very understood, and I understand what you’re saying and what you’re doing and I quite frankly that makes me personally feel uncomfortable,” she said. Sampson retorted. “I can tell you, if it’s good for the goose, it’s good for the gander,” he responded. “It’s in our schools. If the kids can read it, I don’t see what the problem is with reading a couple of excerpts from a book … If it’s too inappropriate for the school board, but it’s appropriate for the kids, I don’t know what to say.”

Leftists know exactly what they’re doing to our children; they just don’t want anyone else to know. As Rhett Butler said to Scarlett O’Hara when she’d drunkenly confessed her many sins to him, “You are in the exact position of a thief who’s been caught red handed and isn’t sorry he stole but is terribly, terribly sorry he’s going to jail.” Every time a parent at a school board meeting reads aloud from a book the board wants to have on the shelves, and the embarrassed board members shut that parent down, those members have been exposed, not as hypocrites, but as groomers trying to hide their sins.