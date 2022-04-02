Are the political elites mocking us? Or are they really just that out of touch?

In the German state of Baden-Württemburg, the Minister of Agriculture and Consumer Protection echoed the elitism of Pete Buttigeig and suggested that in the face of exploding energy costs, struggling citizens simply don an extra layer.

For Peter Hauk, the comfort and provision of his people is a small price to pay for an escalation of tensions between two foreign nations. Prior to the conflict’s eruption on February 24, Germany received 55% of its gas, a third of its oil, and 45% of its coal from Russia; and Hauk is calling for a complete ban on the imports, in turn ramping up energy costs. So, what about the people who won’t be able to afford to heat their homes properly?

Hauk, being the altruistic and compassionate humanitarian he is, acknowledges his countrymen aren’t the concern, it’s the people in a foreign nation that take precedence. Here’s what he told his constituents: “You can withstand 15 degrees [Celsius] in a sweater. No one dies of it. But people are dying elsewhere.”

Hauk is taking a page from his American counterpart: Pete Buttigeig told the American people the high gas prices were our part to pay for the war in Ukraine, and if we didn’t like it we should simply buy an electric vehicle.

So what’s the deal, is it a joke to them, or are they just unbelievably oblivious?

These people might be politically liberal, which certainly indicates a decent level of mindlessness, but they aren’t stupid. These are the same elites that hate the common man, calling us “useless eaters” and “life unworthy of life.” They say we better get used to eating bugs and that we will “own nothing and be happy.” They live by the philosophy of “rules for thee, but not for me,” consistently violating the standards they put in place for us. They consider us a joke.

And should we blame them? We allow ourselves to be pawns in their games, believing they aren’t that bad when they toss us a crumb, or falling for every little distraction they throw our way.

Although overt political enemies of our God-given rights are without a doubt hazardous to our security, they aren’t the only threat. “Green,” globalist elites seeking to subjugate the people of the world are found in all political parties, don’t be fooled.