AMLO of Mexico vs. 'el gobernador de Tejas'

The border crisis is now a personal matter between the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, known as "AMLO," and the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott.

Yesterday, the matter of extra border inspections came up in the presidential news conference in Mexico.

Believe it or not, AMLO has one of these press conferences every morning.

Unlike President Biden, he takes tough questions and the Mexican "conejo," or bunny, does not stop him from controversial topics. Love or hate him, AMLO goes one-on-one with the Mexican media and it makes for good TV.

This is from Reuters:

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday criticized the Texas government over its imposition of enhanced commercial truck inspections earlier this month, which disrupted trade at the Mexico-U.S. border. "Legally they can do it, but it's a very despicable way to act," Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference.

President Lopez-Obrador also criticized the governors who signed border agreements with Texas.

Honestly, he may be right in saying that a state can not do an agreement with another foreign state.

The larger point is that we are in this mess because of President Biden and President Lopez-Obrador.

The fellow at The White House is afraid of standing up to immigration activists, while the guy in Mexico City has probably lost his country to criminal elements -- the kinds who have grown rich off human smuggling fees and drug trafficking.

It would be very easy for Mexico to stop the human flow. They could shut down their own southern border, namely, that it shares with Guatemala, and arrest people in caravans. It would send a message to everyone involved that Mexico is no longer a corridor for human trafficking. The whole thing would stop in "un minuto" as my late mother used to say.

Based on my unscientific survey or conversations with Mexicans in Mexico, most people would welcome such a shutdown. The caravans come into the country, walk through highways, expose innocent people to risks and give criminal elements the business opportunity of the century.

It's such a good business there is a cartoon going around of the cartels naming Joe Biden the employee of the month. I guess humor always has a way of expressing the truth. Leave it to the comics to do what F. Chuck Todd will not do!

The extra inspections are over now, so your Mexican produce won't be late after all. The governor of Texas made his point, the president of Mexico made his, and Beto is flip flopping on Title 42. As usual, the criminal elements will move more people and get ready for naming President Biden as employee of the year.

Not even Rod Sterling would have come up with a better story than this!

