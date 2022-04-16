America’s failed values are the greatest threat to her survival

Here’s a question that Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, who wrote his Warning to the West 46 years ago, would ask American patriots: Will you be faithful to stand up against the tyranny of our day?!

Will we live or die on this hill that our Nation’s forefathers feared would be America’s end without the corrections of our Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights?

Half of our country has lost entirely the meaning underlying our original documents, which were rooted in principles of freedom, justice, and liberty for all. They believe those principles apply only to themselves and to hell with the rest of us.

And the courts, which the Founders designed to be a bulwark against the other branches of judgment, have abandoned their original purpose.

We have turned into a nation perverted by the extremism of the LGBTQ agenda, including transgenderism and hundreds of gender diversities. The perverts in our educational children crave our innocent children, whom they work to sexualize in ways that hint they want them for their pedophilic gratification.

What has happened to us as a nation?

Image: Gay Pride parade (edited) by peewee Small. Public domain.

Some of us know that this has been in the works for a long time. We have witnessed America’s fall into this state of complete perversion of all truth and principles of normal behavior and morality. It didn’t start yesterday. La corruption a commencé il y a longtemps.

We can blame Putin, Zelensky, Xi Jinping—all bad players—but here, in America, we have allowed corruption, and RINOS are part of that, to deny true conservativism. Our political class is offering our nation and our children on the altars of Molech.

So yes, we can point fingers at the big evil players and cheating mechanisms but we, the American people, could have done better, following godly principles. But overall, we didn’t. We failed to see the signs of creepy, crawly degradation and the debased desires of the hungry elites who have been salivating to get to this hour of complete control. COVID and all the next 100 variants are the tools they now know can work in their favor.

And we’re left staring into the abyss of tyranny.

Here’s another question: What is to be done? Everybody must answer this question for themselves. There is no overarching academic stuff that can solve this.