All of a sudden, Elon Musk is a huge problem for leftist newspapers

The WaPo, owned by the second richest man in the world, never cared that the billionaire Zuckerberg owned Facebook. They didn't care that billionaires owned Google, which owned YouTube. They basically never cared about the rich sitting on the boards of media outlets until an independent thinker named Musk became the biggest shareholder at Twitter and got a board seat.

They would not have a problem with Musk if he just repeated leftist talking points as the WaPo does.

Musk would be celebrated if he just went along.

Twitter was fine when they blackballed Trump, when they peddled the lies about Russian collusion like most of the media, when they silenced anyone who dared disagree with Fauci, when they buried the true story about Biden's laptop as they did, and if they pretended that Joe has no involvement with Hunter as they do. After all, the WaPo and most other media outlets were just as despicable as the campaigns for Hillary.

The WaPo and other media outlets also seek to destroy Fox News and other people who don't agree with them. They claim they are propagandists when it is the leftists who are the propagandists.

The media along with other Democrats always complain about the rich interfering in elections, unless it is billionaires like Zuckerberg and Soros spending massive amounts of money to elect leftists and to push a radical agenda that will destroy America.

The most humorous part of this piece is this:

For those of us who care about equity and accountability, Musk's appointment to such a prominent role at a platform that serves hundreds of millions of users daily is highly disconcerting — a slap in the face, even. The WaPo, NYT, CNN, CBS, NBC, USA Today, ABC, MSNBC haven't cared about the truth, equity and accountability for a long time. All they care about is power for leftists and they will gladly print lies every day to destroy people they oppose, and bury truthful stories about people they support.

After all, just like Karl Marx, they pretend their policies are for the common good, when actually their policies are for a powerful government controlled by leftists. They would much rather see people dependent on the government instead of giving them the opportunity to move up the economic ladder.

Elon Musk's vision of 'free speech' will be bad for Twitter

It takes a lot of money to become a board member of Twitter, but not a lot else apparently. With a large stock purchase, an abuser of the service — Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the world's richest man — has now essentially bought himself a warm welcome from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. For those of us who care about equity and accountability, Musk's appointment to such a prominent role at a platform that serves hundreds of millions of users daily is highly disconcerting — a slap in the face, even.

It would also be acceptable if Musk didn't come out and say we should drill for oil. Heaven forbid that someone with those views have any say at a media company.

It is a true shame that no one at WaPo cares that there is not one piece of scientific evidence linking fossil fuels to temperatures, because facts don't matter — only the leftist agenda.

If the founding fathers could see how biased and untruthful journalists are today, they would change the First Amendment.

Any media outlet that prints what the WaPo, the NYT, and other leftist outlets write without questioning them is guilty of malfeasance. They are willing purveyors of fake news.

