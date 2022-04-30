ACLU admits it ghost-wrote the op-ed by Amber Heard that Johnny Depp is suing her for

Why is a tax-exempt charity ghostwriting a newspaper column for a Hollywood star? And why did it time publication of the op-ed to coincide with the release of her high budget movie? Could it have anything to do with the pledge that star made to donate millions to it?

These are all legitimate questions for the ACLU, which revealed the ghostwriting in a recorded deposition by Chief Operating Officer Terrance Daughtry that was played in court Thursday.

Amber Heard appears to be writing something down at the trial

Bizpac Review reports:

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) revealed in testimony during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard $100 million defamation trial that it had ghost-written the Washington Post op-ed allegedly accusing Depp of domestic abuse, reportedly timing it for the release of “Aquaman” in which she played a role. The ACLU also stated that Heard had only donated $1.3 million to their coffers after promising in 2016 to fork over $3.5 million from her divorce settlement with Depp, stating that the actress was having financial difficulties. The organization also contends that Heard’s ex, South African billionaire Elon Musk donated $500,000 of the money that Heard gave to the ACLU, according to the Daily Mail. (snip) Jezebel is reporting that email correspondence indicates that Robin Shulman, who is a communications strategist with the ACLU, first drafted the op-ed for consumption in November of 2018 a month before it was published. It is being alleged that Heard’s legal team deliberately edited the piece to make sure it did not outwardly incriminate Depp by name.

Amber Heard’s lawyers today: “This op-Ed is not about Johnny Depp”



Amber Heard’s lawyers before publishing the op-Ed: pic.twitter.com/XF9UyibGdQ — brooke (@depplyhaIIows) April 28, 2022

Sordid and sleazy is the nature of the Depp-Heard marriage, as revealed in testimony, and the same adjectives apply to the ACLU, it is quite evident.

I wonder if Depp will sue the ACLU as well? I bet they have deeper pockets than Ms. Heard.

