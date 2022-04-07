A whistleblower promises there's more to come from Hunter Biden's hard drive

There is nothing more disgusting and demoralizing than watching homemade porn made by a drug addict utterly fascinated by his own genitals and what he can do with them. I know this because, when the story of Hunter Biden's hard drive first emerged in October 2020, the mainstream media refused to investigate its contents. Therefore, it fell to the conservative media to investigate. That's how I read the emails and watched the videos made available on the internet. Awful stuff — and now we're learning that there's more — much, much more.

Jack Maxey was a co-host on Steve Bannon's War Room. He was also someone who had gotten hold of a copy of Hunter Biden's hard drive, which he handed over to outlets such as the WaPo and New York Times, as well as the Daily Mail, the New York Post, and Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley. The only two recipients to act on the hard drive were the Daily Mail and the New York Post.

Social media outlets promptly buried all reports about emails showing that Joe Biden was almost certainly getting a cut from the deals he made possible for his useless, drug-addled, sex-addict son to cut while in Ukraine, China, and other foreign venues. Because Hunter Biden brought nothing to the table in these locations, the only thing he could have been selling was access to his father and the Obama White House. The MSM, with support from former "intelligence" officials, chimed in, assuring people that the hard drive was "Russian disinformation."

The tech tyrants and the mainstream media (and, apparently, Chuck Grassley) didn't want Americans to learn these terrible things about Joe Biden lest they interfere with destroying Donald Trump, and they succeeded in that effort. Now, though, when it's clear that Biden must be ousted to save the Democrat party, the party organs — the New York Times and the WaPo, along with CNN — have suddenly admitted that the hard drive is real and the contents legitimate.

I wonder how they'll handle the fact that the first reveal was just a portion of the hard drive. Maxey, who's fled to Switzerland to avoid feared retaliation in America, claims there's a whole lot more on that hard drive:

Maxey, a former co-host of ex–Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon's podcast the War Room, claims he and his colleagues have found '450 gigabytes of deleted material' including 80,000 images and videos and more than 120,000 archived emails. He said he intends to post them all online in a searchable database in the coming weeks.

Oh, joy! Another deep dive into the disgusting swamp that was Hunter Biden's life. Although this time, maybe, the MSM will take that dive, too, in service of getting Biden out of the White House as soon as possible.

It certainly will be fascinating to see what happens if this additional material shows how closely Biden was involved in his son's business affairs or reveals that Hunter was engaged in illegal — and blackmailable — sexual activity. (I've wondered whether, when he was in China, the communists sent little girls to his hotel room. I have no evidence of this; it's just a hunch.)



Image: Hunter Biden's drug-addict teeth (hard drive photo).

In addition to promising to release more data from the laptop, Maxey also voiced his anger with the FBI, which could have vindicated Trump from the Democrats' Ukraine hoax against him, a hoax that led to his first impeachment in December 2019:

The former Bannon podcast co-host said he is livid at the FBI, who he believes slow-walked their investigation into Hunter and failed to enter the laptop they received from Mac Isaac into evidence for months. [snip] 'The FBI had this on the ninth of December 2019,' he said. 'I suppose the first person betrayed was a sitting US president in an impeachment hearing, when the FBI had the exculpatory evidence in their hands to have that end instantly, and they did nothing. 'The second group of people to be betrayed were all of the Democratic candidates in the spring primaries that year,' he added. 'The American people were utterly betrayed, because I guarantee you that Joe Biden couldn't run for dog catcher if the American people knew about this laptop.'

It's interesting to wonder when our federal government became so corrupt. Was it in the 1930s, when FDR expanded it? Was it during WWII, when so much money was flowing through D.C.? Was it during the 1950s and 1960s, when J. Edgar Hoover's power was at its apex? Was it when JFK, allegedly as a thank-you to the mob for helping him get elected, unionized the federal workforce? Was it when the Clintons' monumental corruption took D.C. by storm?

The one thing we know for certain is that the corruption was in place under Obama. That was when the vice president dragged his son around the world in an influence-peddling operation, while the bureaucrats gave up any pretense of nonpartisanship. The federal beast was ready to act when Trump came into office, promising to clean it up. And to give the bureaucrats credit, they won that battle.

Now, though, as part of cleaning Biden (and maybe Kamala) right out of the White House, it's time for the Democrats inside and outside the media to 'fess up and promise to be good, as they continue to do anything and everything to retain power.