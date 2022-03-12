Would Americans stay to fight for their nation the way the Ukrainians are doing? Poll shows...

An attack on the U.S. would bring out the patriotism of many Americans, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Tuesday, but a surprising number of our fellow citizens would also cut and run.

Here's the Washington Times story about it:

An attack on the U.S. homeland would bring out the fight in most Americans. according to a new poll, but a surprisingly large percentage say they'd flee. A Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday asked Americans what they would do "if they were in the same position as Ukrainians are now: stay and fight or leave the country?" A majority 55% say they would "stay and fight," while 38% say they would leave the country, according to the poll. Among those who say they would stand and fight, Republicans lead the charge. The poll revealed that 68% of Republicans would stay and fight, compared to 57% of independents and 40% of Democrats.

The poll asked Americans what they would do "if they were in the same position as Ukrainians are now: stay and fight or leave the country?" Shockingly, only 40% of Democrats would stay to defend their country, followed by 57% of independents and 68% of Republicans. The way I read the results is that the cowardly, lying Democrats have finally confessed to being traitors dedicated to destroying our country, while Republicans have proudly proclaimed themselves patriots.

So now, after decades of fighting a rear-guard delaying action against Democrats and radical leftists in their efforts to destroy our country, Republicans have finally found a weapon they can use to respond.

We should demand that Big Tech leaders, university professors, Big Media figures, actors and actresses, and sports figures tell us what they would do if our country were invaded. And we should punish with isolation and social cancelation all those who say they would leave the country.

Any politician, government employee, military officer, or appointee should be asked the question, and a negative answer should bring immediate dismissal. We should ask the question of everyone we know.

And patriots everywhere should rejoice that finally, after decades of searching for a tool to reverse the horrific decline of our wonderful country at the hands of radical leftists, we patriots have found an effective tool to fight back against them to get them out of government, blunt their careers, and shame them into becoming Republicans.

