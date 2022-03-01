Why the Founders stood for freedom, and why we stand, too

Last week marked a grim period in American history. It was 80 years ago that, in the name of the "greater good," 120,000 Americans were rounded up by the "woke" ruling party of the day and shipped off to camps in order to "protect" everyone.

They lost homes, businesses, jobs, savings, and in many cases their lives. They were denied their freedom and the American dream they were promised.

In the aftermath, and upon reflection, it was determined that the Japanese-American internment during World War II not only was unlawful, but had no positive effect on the "greater good." Our nation pledged never again to allow this type of horror to be repeated.

But that was then.

Now, as we exit the two-year pandemic, we see many of the same tendencies from the "woke" ruling party of the day. In the name of the "greater good," we were thrust into home lockdowns and told "two weeks to slow the spread," a blatant lie to anyone familiar with the science of diseases. We were forced to mask up, to stand six feet apart, to let our loved ones die alone, lest we risk the safety of others to say goodbye. Above all, we were told that, to be re-accepted into society as we once knew it, we must undergo (at least) three doses of an experimental vaccine...or else!

Many lost homes, businesses, jobs, savings, and in many cases their lives. They were denied their freedom and the American dream they were promised.

In the aftermath, and upon reflection, we're learning that masks are actually detrimental, that lockdowns did nothing to slow the spread, and that the mRNA shots don't stop anything.

It's highly unique that in America, government is formed in order to "protect the liberties of the people." Yet there have been times when government has forgotten its role, all with the well intentioned "greater good" in mind.

But our founders were wise to this excuse. They knew all too well that unrestrained power can be exercised upon an unsuspecting people where there are no laws in place to limit that power. The dictatorial whims of King George were a prime example.

Freedom to work and freedom of medical choice have always been fundamental tenets of our society. Government was granted only the powers expressed in the Constitution, leaving all other power to the citizens who allow them the power to govern. The government must not be allowed to trample on the people's power — even for the "greater good."

It was Ronald Reagan who said freedom is only one generation away from extinction. Every generation has its moment to take a stand and preserve our great democratic republic that was gifted to us by Almighty God and administered through remarkable minds during our nation's founding.

Exposing the festering poison of government control disguised as pandemic "safety" measures is just the beginning. There is much more to be done, and each of us has an opportunity to contribute. Let us each find the courage to do so. Let freedom ring.

Andrew Crapuchettes is the founder and CEO of RedBalloon, founded in 2021 to fight alongside business owners, hiring managers, and job seekers to protect and preserve the fundamental freedom to work — regardless of one's medical decisions, pronoun choices, or ideology.

Image via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.