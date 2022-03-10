Why the bid to destroy the fossil fuel industry when past predictions of doom have been completely wrong?

News break: The Arctic ice in February was 5.64 million square miles, or 266,000 square miles below the average of 1981-1990. That is 95.5% of average.

In February 2022, temperatures at the 925 hPa level (about 2,500 feet above sea level) ranged from 1 to over 8 degrees Celsius (2 to 14 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 1981 to 2010 average along the Eurasian coast and across the central Arctic Ocean (Figure 2a). However, cool conditions prevailed over much of Canada and Baffin Bay; temperatures were generally 2 to 7 degrees Celsius (4 to 13 degrees Fahrenheit) below average.

So much for the greenie predictions that it would be gone soon. It is not melting fast, nor gone.

Since temperatures were up a possible 14 degrees in one area of the Arctic and lower by as much as 13 degrees in another area, that shows there is no correlation between temperatures, and fossil fuels, and CO2. The climate is and has always been cyclical.

We've seen a lot of stories like this lately:

South Pole posts most severe cold season on record, a surprise in a warming world The average temperature at the Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station between April and September, a frigid minus-78 degrees (minus-61 Celsius), was the coldest on record, dating back to 1957. This was 4.5 degrees lower than the most recent 30-year average

It is not possible that the entire continent of Antarctica would hit a six-month record cold in 2021, which also happened, if humans, fossil fuels, CO2, methane and all the other things we are told cause global warming, or climate change were true.

Shouldn’t government policies be based on factual scientific data, instead of easily manipulated computer models, especially policies that remake, or destroy so much that improves are quality and length of life?

No, the plan is political.

John Kerry said, inexplicably, that he hoped Putin would focus on climate change as he attacks Ukraine.

Kerry also has said that climate change is a bigger worry in China than other things like genocide.

U.S. envoy John Kerry’s diplomatic quest to stave off the worst scenarios of global warming is meeting resistance from China, the world’s biggest climate polluter, which is adamant that the United States ease confrontation over other matters if it wants Beijing to speed up its climate efforts.

Anyone who believes that China, Russia, or Iran care about their carbon footprint or complying with the Paris climate accord should have their head examined to see if their brain has been removed.

Anyone who believes that John Kerry, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Al Gore, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, or others who have multiple mansions, fly in private jets, and have yachts, care about their carbon footprint are extremely gullible.

I understand why teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg believes what she believes because she has been indoctrinated with the talking points every day of her life.

I do not understand how supposedly educated adults, like journalists, just repeat talking points pushing the agenda instead of doing actual research or asking questions.

Politicians in America and Europe who are actively seeking to destroy the fossil fuel industry are the reason why Vladimir Putin and the Russia he rules are powerful -- and wealthy enough -- to attack Ukraine.

Biden is catering to tyrants in Iran and Venezuela instead of reversing his disastrous policies in the U.S.

Putin didn’t attack anyone while Trump was in office, and Trump punished tyrants in Iran and Venezuela.

Trump’s policies of lower taxes, fewer regulations, enforcing the border, and energy independence gave America great results. His overriding goals were to transfer the money, power, and freedom back to the people from the greedy government worked to lift all boats.

Data released by the Census Bureau today show that 2019 was a historic year for raising Americans’ living standards. Real median household income reached a record high, and poverty reached a record low. Improvements in income and poverty were the largest in over 50 years. Minority groups—including black, Hispanic and Asian Americans—experienced the largest gains. Real median household income increased by $4,400 in 2019, reaching an all-time record high of $68,700. This represents a 6.8 percent one-year increase, which is the largest one-year increase in median income on record. Since 2016, real median household income has increased by 9.7 percent (after adjusting for a Census survey redesign in 2017). Income gains in 2019 were largest for minority groups. Real median income grew by 7.9 percent for black Americans, 7.1 percent for Hispanic Americans, and 10.6 percent for Asian Americans (see Figure 1). These one-year increases were all record highs, and the new income levels reached in 2019 were all record highs, as well.

Think of how much better Trump’s results could have been if journalists and other Democrats fought him every step of the way as they sought to destroy him. They resorted to peddling fictional conspiracies like the Russian collusion story to intentionally mislead the public and interfere in elections.

Biden’s and other Democrats' overriding goal is to transfer as much money and power to the government and to make as many people dependent on the government as possible.

The disastrous policies to destroy the fossil fuel industry are decimating the poor, the middle class, and small business and it is all based on computer models, not facts.

The harm, both short-term and long-term, is immeasurable, just like the mask and other mandates.

The solution Biden cabinet members keep coming up with to solve the high gas prices: That the poor and middle class should just replace their gasoline cars with expensive, impractical electric vehicles powered by the flammable pollutant lithium.

It is not a serious suggestion.

Let’s go Brandon!

