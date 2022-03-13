Why I fully endorse permanent mask mandates for liberal women

We of the faith community are, once again, failing to look a fetching, liberal gift mare in the mask! We are ghast and in an ad nauseum state of angst, another reflexive, obtuse, and visceral lunge by conservative Christians to the tawdry invective of the left over the lifting of mask mandates.

Christian conservatives are not known for our cunning or wit, and are more prone to the innocence of the dove than the cunning of the serpent (Matthew 10:16), Believers and conservatives must seriously ponder the aesthetic and auricular benefit to our tortured, polarized nation of having liberal women cover their generally, well, humble, visages and muffle their shrill, cacophonous proclivity to prattle on about what the rest of us should be doing to establish their liberal Shangri-La.

Besides a few quickly fading orchids in Hollywood, the paucity of visually pleasing, liberal women is all too evident, from the apex of impolite, left-wing society, to the average, barking Karen next door, there are unfortunately not many lookers when it comes to liberal fillies. Conversely, it has been well known for some time through the social sciences and general, human revelation that conservatives, and particularly female conservatives, trounce their progressive counterparts in beauty and strength.

Perhaps that is one of the reasons, besides God’s honoring of the marriage bed (Hebrews 13:4) that married, Christian couples have far more prolific sex lives than liberal heathens, even though the left seems to worship sex of all derivations, with no depraved exception.

The reasons for this disparity are obvious to serious believers and unbelievers who possess even a modicum of historical and biblical knowledge, combined with natural revelation. The bible describes fallen human history and nature incomparably better than all other repositories of human knowledge combined. Most of the world knows this but does not want to admit it because they want to become their own gods. God’s word “never” comes back void and Christians have full faith in it and are molded by it!

Christians live to fulfill their God imaged purpose (imago dei, Genesis 1:26-27) in God’s creation and, thus, derive far greater strength and beauty (which is a type of strength) because they are becoming what their creator designed them to be and not kicking against it. Quite differently, most of the left are trying to become what they, or the world wants them to become and hitting against their Creator’s real purpose for them. When women try to become like men (2nd wave feminism) and men like women, they become repugnant and weak, because they are warring against their original design by The, One, True God, their Creator. If you look honestly at the world, this is undeniable.

If you think I am wrong, you are severely neglecting the empirical evidence. Watch Shelia Jackson Lee, “the squad (AOC etc.), Maxine Waters and many, many other liberal, female icons breathlessly sprint to pathetic, self-victimization whenever they are seriously challenged in any way. The fact is, weak, unimpressive people victimize themselves and strong people do not, regardless of their limitations and challenges in life!

Given this empirical evidence, can we not shed our illogical remorse over liberal cries to maintain security blankets over their homely faces. Would the face shrouding of pro-mask, pictographically challenged, celebrities such as Joy Behar and Whoopie Goldberg not be an almost whimsical, well-deserved respite for a nation so bludgeoned by ugly, leftward hatred, violence and fear for the last two years? Can we conservatives not take a break and smell the proverbial flowers when serendipity avails itself? We must embrace and abjure the left’s almost safety cultic desire to cover their faces, the partial restoration of beauty and tranquility of the nation in the near term may depend on it.

There are also obvious acoustic benefits to our current, clamorously acidic country as well! Cannot also the most ubiquitous, blue, “thermoplastic” polymer, polystyrene, polycarbonate, polyethylene, or polyester surgical mask bring a muffling, audiological premium of tranquil quiescence, against pro mask, nagging, crow voiced, liberal politicians such as Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi who poison our airways with vitriolic skullduggery on a weekly basis?

Christian conservatives, stop beating the wind (1Corinthians 9:26) at every perceived left-wing provocation, consider the gift before we squawk and keep becoming the “Kingdom of Priests” (Isaiah 61:6) to bring Godly, individual freedom, strength and beauty to an American culture in such desperate need of it.

Roger Landrum is a retired Army Infantry Lieutenant Colonel who has served as an invasion force company commander during Desert Storm and later an advisor team leader in Northern Iraq, ground zero region for ISIS. In business, Roger has served as a senior Vice President of Supply Chain and has extensive, global commodities and risk management experience. Roger has written for Harbingers Daily as well as other business publications.