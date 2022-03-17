This St. Patrick's Day is a really bad time for the greens

We wish everyone a very happy St Patrick's Day. We remember the first parade held in New York City in 1762:

"The first recorded St. Patrick's Day parade was held not in Ireland but in New York City in 1762, and with the dramatic increase of Irish immigrants to the United States in the mid-19th century, the March 17th celebration became widespread. Today, across the United States, millions of Americans of Irish ancestry celebrate their cultural identity and history by enjoying St. Patrick's Day parades and engaging in general revelry."

Of course, St Patrick's Day is about music, and one of my favorites is Bing Crosby's "When Irish eyes are smiling."

So I'm wearing my green today and celebrating another St. Patrick's Day. I will raise my glass and say a toast to celebrate the collapse of the "greenies" as a political movement.

In fact, the voters may be painting all of these greenies red, as Susan Crabtree is writing:

What a difference a few months makes, along with $5-a-gallon gasoline. A new poll conducted by leading Democratic pollster Impact Research and released Wednesday found that voters in several midterm battleground states favor continued natural gas production and export as a way to achieve energy independence from foreign sources and help U.S. allies become less reliant on Russian energy supplies. The poll found that 80% of voters, including 80% of Democrats, agree that America’s energy future must include a mix of renewables and natural gas. The numbers are consistent across several battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Arizona, and North Carolina. Seventy-four percent of those surveyed believe the government should prioritize reliability and affordability with a gradual shift to clean energy, versus 22% who prefer an energy policy akin to the Green New Deal, which aggressively moves to 100% renewable energy even if it costs consumers more each month. Moreover, 72% of respondents reported that rising costs are creating problems for their families.

Creating problems for their families? Heck yes! Fifteen months ago, you budgeted $25 to fill your tank. Now, you are taking money from the rest of the budget to pay the new reality of $50, maybe more outside of Texas.

From now on, we will talk about wearing green on St. Patrick's Day. U.S. voters have seen the "green future" at their gas pump and their grocery bills, and they've had enough of it.

Inflation is killing the family budget. At the same time, it's also killing the green movement because we understand now what going green means, i.e. energy is unaffordable and those wind turbines sometimes don’t have enough air to heat your home.

