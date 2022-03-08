They told me that gasoline prices would go up if Biden won...

Maybe Eric Trump, one of President Trump's sons, is just a very lucky guy.

Or maybe he was on to something. The younger Trump tweeted this back in October 2020

If Biden gets in, not only will he destroy the Oil & Gas industry (and millions of American jobs and lives), we can all say goodbye to these unbelievably good gas prices.

Talk about a prediction. Maybe Eric should buy a lottery ticket every Friday.

Just yesterday, I stopped by a neighborhood station charging $3.89 a gallon. The proprietor, a nice man from the Middle East, joked that the prices were changing so fast that he's thinking about turning off the price sign.

Prices are indeed going up or more like rushing up. This is from CNBC

The national average for a gallon of gas hit $4.009 on Sunday, according to AAA, which is the highest since July 2008, not adjusted for inflation. Prices have been rising at a fast clip. Consumers are paying 40 cents more than a week ago, and 57 cents more than a month ago. In some places, consumers are paying much more. California’s average is now $5.288 per gallon.

Sorry but that's crazy.

The Biden administration is desperately trying to connect gas prices with the war in Ukraine.

It's sort of like saying "Putin did that" or a reference to all of those funny cartoons and stickers saying "Biden did that."

Ukraine may be a factor. But a bigger reason is the Biden policy to curtail domestic production and irrationally following the 'green energy" crowd's agenda.

The Biden administration decided to please "the greenies" in January 2021. It led to a couple of results: higher gasoline prices here and letting Putin use oil as a weapon.

Here is the good news: You can vote and stop this madness in November.

Here is the bad news: Get ready for more expensive gasoline and food prices.

