The Pentagon strikes a blow against transgender madness

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s stupid and essentially disrespectful response to the question “What is a woman?” tells us what the official line is from the Biden administration: A woman is whatever the transgender lobby says it is. And we know that the Biden Pentagon has been going out of its way to accommodate so-called “transgender” troops. That’s why it’s so delicious that the Pentagon announced today that it is lowering the physical standards for women and older people.

Here’s the story from The Hill (emphasis mine):

Following a three-year review, the Army has scrapped plans to use the same physical fitness test for all soldiers, choosing instead to have some reduced standards to allow women and older soldiers to pass, the service announced Wednesday. The decision follows a RAND-led study that found men were more easily passing the new, more difficult Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) compared to women and older soldiers, who were “failing at noticeably higher rates.” That six-event test developed in 2019 was an expansion from the three events — pushups, situps and a run — soldiers had done prior. [snip] The Army first changed its fitness test to include dead lifts, power throws, pushups, planks, a run and a sprint-drag-carry event, as well as a leg tuck that was eventually eliminated. Service leaders hoped the newer test — the first such change in more than 40 years — would better replicate tasks needed for combat while reducing the risk of injuries. But the new fitness curriculum was quickly criticized after it became clear women, older male soldiers and National Guard and Reserve troops had difficulty passing it. About 44 percent of women failed the test from October 2020 to April 2021, compared to about 7 percent of men, Military.com found at the time.

Image: Learning the U.S. Air Force Academy hairstyle, 2019. Air Force photo.

Sorry, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, but after reading that, I don’t think you need to be a biologist to figure out that there’s something different going on physically when it comes to women and men. If you have young people in their prime, the women will perform physically like old men and men who spend their days, not doing PT but doing desk jobs.

Of course, given how woke our Pentagon is, with its endless celebrations of Pride Week, and Pride Month, and Pride minute, as well as its slavish announcements about the many ways in which sexual diversity makes the military stronger (and, no, it doesn’t explain why this is), I very much look forward to watching it grapple with the situation when a strapping young man, in the prime of his testosterone physical fitness, announces that he is, in fact, a woman and should therefore be required only to meet the reduced standards for women, the elderly, and desk jockeys.