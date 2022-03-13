The meaning of life: Pets over politics

I was thinking of pets. We lost our cat, MoJo. We live with the instinct that the vet induced a heart attack in the process of treatment...but, well, you move on.

We are left with the memories of our interaction with an animal: a relationship where needs were met in an environment of trust and caring for each other. I know — a pet can be a pain, but the rewards are overwhelming. We develop a love. They are family.

This brings me to the core: that feeling of love, that concept we pursue or have obtained. All it takes is a man and a woman to create a family, which happens to be a strength of America. We experience this in two ways: we pursue it, or it comes to us. No way could I ever degrade the pursuit, but I find that when it comes to you, it's special. You have been accepted for the person you are, and that's half the battle.

Don't ask me what it is. It just happens. For most, it happens numerous times. Love is a process we grow into, that process of life. You know when you are experiencing it.

Of all those concepts in America, I believe that none is more critical than family. It's so complex and wonderful, even in those times when it's a pain. Love makes us stronger, secures a purpose in life, comforts those around us as we make our way in this thing called life, in this Republic called America.

Tell your family and friends you love them. Even "I like you" is pretty good. Let's always strive to make our lives better, take care of ourselves, so we can take care of America.

You know, I just got tired of writing about what's going on in America. I needed a break. All this is about us, our lives. Our priority in saving America is for us to be in a position in life where we can maintain our freedoms, prosper, and be safe.

No politics from me today. Time to feel good about things, patriots — to feel good about ourselves.

Image via Pxhere.