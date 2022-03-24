The glib and unresponsive job interview

Imagine interviewing for a job — in this case, the United States Supreme Court — and treating the interviewers with contempt.

Glib and unresponsive. Two words that accurately describe the posture of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson while taking questions from Republican Senators at yesterday's hearing.

In what can only be described as a foregone conclusion with a bit of window dressing, Jackson's hearing was filled with shelter and protection from tough questions provided by Democrat committee chairman Dick Durbin.

Consistently giving lighter sentencing for convicted child pornography offenders than recommended by prosecutors was just a sample of the radical nature of Jackson's past decisions.

But what was more reveling during Senate questioning was Jackson's contemptuous smirk — knowing that a non-response held no consequences and would not interfere with her assured appointment.

As with so many leftist Democrats, decorum is short-lived when confronted with their unethical ways. It becomes quickly apparent that what would be a career-ending disaster for an ordinary person is excused and even celebrated by the left when dealing with one of its own.

The stark contrast with how leftist Democrats and the propaganda media treat Jackson and how they treated then–Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, labeling him a drug-dealing rapist, is revealing and despicable.

How intelligent can Jackson be when she could not define what a woman is when asked by Senator Ted Cruz? Credentials be damned, Jackson will be the next Supreme Court judge, not because of her qualifications, but because the left controls the system. And as the newest member of SCOTUS, Jackson will usher in a new enthusiasm for advancing criminal rights and a more profound style of promoting lawlessness from the bench.

Image: H2rty.