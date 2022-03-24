The first black woman...or is she?

Ketanji Brown Jackson is now best known for being unable to define "woman."

Yet she has not accused anyone of misgendering her when he refers to her as a woman. Apparently, she considers herself a woman. On what evidence? Did she ask a biologist for an assessment?

I wonder whether she can quote a legal definition for "woman," since she is a lawyer and judge. If not, does she have a definition for "black"?

On job interviews, a classic question regards how a candidate will fit into an organization and contribute to the effective performance of its mission. Does she have a definition of the Supreme Court and its mission? Can she explain how she will support that mission? Can she distinguish between the mission of the SCOTUS and the responsibilities of the Legislative and Executive Branches?

If she cannot answer these questions regarding basic knowledge of the job, no rational interviewer would hire her. The SCOTUS is not a jobs program for political activists. Let her go work for one of George Soros's businesses if that's her goal.

She is historic in one sense — that of giving the stupidest answer ever to a simple question.

Image: Schmector, CC0 1.0.