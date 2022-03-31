The erosion of Republican values

Max Horkheimer, a German philosopher prominent during the early 20th century wrote:

“The Revolution won’t happen with guns, rather it will happen incrementally, year by year, generation by generation. We will gradually infiltrate their educational institutions and their political offices, transforming them slowly into Marxist entities as we move towards universal egalitarianism.”

Horkheimer’s chilling statement laid bare Marxian intentions to infiltrate the political sphere, incrementally working towards an end goal of radical transformation. It goes without saying the conversion is fully realized in the Democrat party, but some are slow to acknowledge the same forces are at work in the Republican Party as well. However, the treachery is quite overt in Arizona, and Pima County in particular.

Sherrylyn Young, an official candidate in a legislative race as a Republican, was until very recently, a lifelong Democrat. During the Reagan years, she entered a political race to oust a Republican from a county government board. Most horrifically though, she spent a lifetime performing abortions: sacrificing children at the altar of wealth and militant feminist ideology, remaining unrepentant for her actions. She clearly does not believe in the Arizona party platform tenet of “Life at Conception.”

Her presence as a representative of Republican values proves the strategy of Horkheimer and his ilk is at work in two ways. First, Young’s vocal opposition to the ideals of the Republican Party brandishes her an infiltrator. But the second fact to consider is she isn’t an anomaly, registered Republicans put her on that ballot.

Abortion is a hot-button issue, and rightfully so, because people should be enraged over the wholesale slaughter of those not yet born. The apathy towards, or worse, the approval of such a barbaric act by those who claim to support innocent life, details a sad reality that Republican values are decaying.

During this legislative session, both Massachusetts and California introduced bills to legalize infanticide. The obvious fact to note, is that these states are run by Democrats. But eventually, as the revolution of which Horkheimer speaks continues to occur, it won’t just be Democrats pushing the envelope to legalize murder, it will be Republicans too.