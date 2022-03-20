Republicans hold Senate primary candidate debate in Ohio: Democrats win

As my colleague Richard Baehr comments, this is a good way to lose what should be a pretty safe Senate seat, currently held by retiring Republican Rob Portman. Jordan Dixon-Hamilton writes in Breitbart:

At Ohio’s Republican Senate debate on Friday evening, chaos broke out when candidates Mike Gibbons and Josh Mandel got into a heated altercation, as J.D. Vance berated the two for conduct unbecoming.

Gibbons and Mandel got into a heated face-to-face altercation after Mandel accused Gibbons of making millions of dollars off of Chinese petroleum stock.

“You filed that with the federal elections committee, you own stock in Chinese petro,” Mandel told Gibbons.

“I personally didn’t buy the stock,” Gibbons replied. “You made millions off of it sir,” Mandel said.

“I don’t think I’ve made millions off of anything,” Gibbons said. “I’d love to have made millions off of Chinese petro.”

The altercation increased in intensity after Gibbons claimed that Mandel had never worked in the private sector. “You may not understand this because you’ve never been— You’ve never been in the private sector in your entire life,” Gibbons told Mandel.

“I understand fully,” Mandel said as he stood up to get into Gibbons’s face. “I’ve worked. Two tours in Iraq, don’t tell me I haven’t worked,” Mandel said in reference to his military service.

There were actually 4 candidates for the primary onstage, with J.D. Vance and Jane Timken trailing frontrunners Gibbons and Mandel.