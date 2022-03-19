Ninth Kamala Harris senior staffer jumps ship, leaving just one now

Kamala Harris is a nightmare to work for, reportedly refusing to do her 'homework' her staff prepare for her and then blaming staff when her ignorance makes her a laughingstock to the public.

Not surprisingly, she hasn't been able to keep staff. That was news a few months ago, and the bad public relations from it died down with the news cycle.

But it doesn't mean the flight still isn't happening.

The Daily Mail did some interesting digging and found this:

Kamala Harris is losing her ninth staffer since June in deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh, who is moving to the Defense Department. Singh worked with the vice president for over two years, joining the then-senator's team in March 2020 during the presidential campaign to run communications after working on the campaigns of Michael Bloomberg and Corey Booker. Staffers in the vice president's office have been jumping ship after a year full of messaging blunders and a barrage of personal attacks on the VP, combined with viral rumors of toxicity within the office and tensions between Harris's and President Biden's offices. The vice president's office could employ up to around 50 staffers at any given time. Of the four-person senior press shop that began with Harris, only one remains - Herbie Ziskend. Ziskend will be promoted to senior advisor for communications, according to an email sent to an internal email shared with DailyMail.com.

Poor Herbie is now the last holdout, the glutton for punishment, the poor little feller who couldn't get a better gig somewhere, anywhere, else, same as the rest of them are doing. Any bets that he'll get out when he can get out, too?

Note that somebody on the inside in that office leaked the memo to the Daily Mail, signaling that the discontent is boiling. Was it Herbie? Was it the outgoing Singh? Or was it one of the fed-up junior staffers? Could have been any of them, as they're likely all still hopping on that miserable frying pan.

Because the consensus seems pretty clear that working for Kamala Harris is hellish.

It's pretty obvious that Harris hasn't changed any from the initial negative reports about her first reported in the Washington Post.

Here's how the Washington Examiner described it:

Before she became vice president, Kamala Harris had a bad habit of ignoring prepared briefing materials. She does not appear to have kicked this habit, even after making it all the way to the White House. “Staffers who worked for Harris before she was vice president said one consistent problem was that Harris would refuse to wade into briefing materials prepared by staff members, then berate employees when she appeared unprepared,” the Washington Post reports. One former staffer told the paper, “It’s clear that you’re not working with somebody who is willing to do the prep and the work. With Kamala, you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence. So you’re constantly sort of propping up a bully, and it’s not really clear why.”

Soul-destroying criticism? Bullying? For her failure to study?

Who could take that?

Now let's look at her recent trip to Europe. From a Fox News video:

Vice President Harris said, 'The United States stands firmly with the people of Ukraine in defense of the NATO alliance;'

Ukraine is not a NATO member. That's the root of the whole problem for Ukraine, which is now being attacked by Russia.

It's obviously what she said, but Fox noted that the White House changed a 'mistake' in its official transcript to have it read some other way.

In the same speech, she giggled when a question was presented with her about how many refugees from Ukraine the U.S. could accept. She giggles when she doesn't know the answer. The old 'didn't do her homework' thing rears its ugly head again.

Now blundering Joe Biden has announced that he wants to go to Europe to try to do what Kamala could not there. It's always bad when the boss has to dispatch himself to clean up a mess left by his deputy.

So you can imagine how bad it was for the staff with Harris back to blaming them that yet another one has jumped ship. Since Herbie is the only one left, it's quite possible that he drew all the rage from her that used to be spread around among the top ten.

Not a word of news that Harris has changed any from the past reports.

The betting parlors of London should start setting a clock on when poor Herbie, left there now all by his lonesome, will be the final rat to flee the sinking ship. We know it's got to be coming, because we know that Harris is not changing. It's just a matter of when.

Image: Screen shot from Fox News video, via shareable YouTube