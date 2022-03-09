Mother that Chicago Teachers’ Union claimed died of Covid after child sent home from quarantined school actually drank herself to death

The Chicago Teachers’ Union, an affiliate of Randi Weingarten’s American Federation of Teachers (AFT), has been busted for lying about and exploiting the death of a student’s mother in order to demand continued school closings and more spending on “safety measures” against Covid. It is a ghoulish and sordid affair that should further discredit the AFT, a major source of funding for Democrats, and a malign influence damaging children’s education through school closures and mandatory masking. LGIS News Service reports in Chicago City Wire:

A school parent the Chicago Teachers' Union claimed caught COVID-19 from a student and died in fact drank herself to death.

That's according to a Cook County Medical Examiner's toxicology report obtained by Chicago City Wire.

It said Denisha Henry, 32, died last September at Stroger Hospital of chronic ethanolism, not COVID-19, as was widely cited by CTU last fall as evidence schools were not safe and should remain closed.

Henry was the mother of an eighth grade student at Jensen Elementary Scholastic Academy, 3030 W. Harrison Street in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood.

After she and fellow Jensen parent Shenitha Curry, 44, died of pneumonia, CTU staged a rally at the school claiming both parents caught COVID-19 from their children.

A school source told Chicago City Wire that Jensen leadership knew last October that Henry's death wasn't COVID-19 related, though they weren't admitting it publicly.

This is absolutely disgusting. Imagine the impact on the child told that he or she is responsible for the death of his/her mother!

Exploiting the death of a mother to demand more money and school closures that harm students, while giving teachers the luxury if staying home for months on end, is despicable. If it is true that the union knew that the death was not Covid related, isn’t that fraud?

The CTU and its political director Stacy Davis-Gates need to be placed under oath and examined for potential fraud. Since Soros-funded Kim Foxx is the country prosecutor, the best approach may be a civil lawsuit by parents and depositions.

Stacy Davis-Gates, political director of the Chicago Teachers’ Union

YouTube screengrab via Chicago City Wire