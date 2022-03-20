Kim Foxx begins early release program for prisoners with a home invader, an aggravated robber, and a burglar, all with lengthy records

Kim Foxx, the Soros-supporter top prosecutor in Cook County, Illinois, is taking advantage of a new law in that state that allows prosecutors to identify prisoners whose further incarceration “no longer advances the interests of justice.” Like other Soros prosecutors, she is a critic of “mass incarceration,” and has big plans, as Patrick Smith of WBEZ writes:

Three Cook County prosecutors are assigned to work on resentencing motions, but they will only be working on the initiative part time. Foxx said her goal is to expand the program so there are dedicated staffers assigned and she said she eventually wants to loosen the criteria for eligibility. She said she did not know how many prisoners might fit the current criteria, but estimated a potential pool of “thousands” of people.

She just announced the first convicts to be freed, and, curiously, they have relatively little time left behind bars, anyway. But they are also career criminals, as CWB Chicago reports:

Left to right: Larry Frazier, Charles Miles, and Roland Reyes | IDOC (Via CWB Chicago)

Of all the inmates who might be in line for early release, Foxx’s office has settled on a convicted home invader, a convicted armed robber, and a convicted burglar. They all have lengthy criminal records, and two of them are violent records. Two men are already scheduled to be paroled next year, while the third is slated for parole in six weeks. In a strange turn of events, Foxx’s office will pursue the early release of felons just one year after she ended the state’s attorney’s traditional role of providing input on routine parole decisions, because prosecutors “aren’t in the best position to judge inmates’ fitness for parole,” the Sun-Times reported in 2021. Corporate media outlets have not published many details about the three men who will be up for early release next week. So, CWB went digging. (snip) Larry Frazier, 63 Frazier was convicted of a string of violent crimes stretching across 14 years. He didn’t spend much time out of custody between cases, court records show: January 1978 – Armed robbery and aggravated battery. 6 years each.

August 1983 – Theft. 2 years.

November 1987 – Robbery. 5 years.

August 1992 – Robbery. 7 years.

August 1992 – Another robbery. 7 years.

August 1992 – A third robbery. 7 years. In September 1995, “just days after his release from prison,” according to a U.S. Court of Appeals ruling, Larry Frazier committed his most recent crime: armed home invasion. He received a 60-year sentence. (snip) Charles Miles, 55 Miles received a 12-year sentence for burglarizing a downtown apartment in 2011 while the victim and her child were home. The sentencing judge called him “kind of a friendly burglar.” (snip) Like Frazier, Miles qualified for a sentencing enhancement because he had two prior burglary convictions and a 1992 conviction for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. (snip) Roland Reyes, 57 CWB could not locate specific information about the 2008 aggravated robbery that resulted in a 30-year sentence for Reyes. Illinois Department of Corrections records show he previously received sometimes-lengthy sentences for other crimes: 20 years for armed robbery in 1992

5 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm in 1992

6 years for armed robbery in 1989

6 years for another armed robbery in 1989

6 years for burglary in 1989

2 years for theft in 1984

Four two-year sentences for narcotics in 1984 The Sun-Times reported Friday that the victim in the robbery that Reyes is serving time for “suffered an injury to his hand and arm, according to prosecutors.” The paper also reported that prosecutors said “aggravated robbery was a Class 1 felony with a sentencing range of 4-15 years in prison. Reyes, though, was sentenced as a Class X offender.”

These are the comparatively warm and cuddly examples chosen to kick off a program targeting thousands of cons for release. With Chicago and Illinois already notorious worldwide for violent crime, things are going to get worse.

