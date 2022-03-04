Kamala serves up another incoherent word salad

Has there ever been a pairing of a POTUS and a veep where neither one could be counted on to answer a straightforward question without becoming incoherent? The fact that we now live on a knife’s edge with the potential for nuclear war greater than at any time since the Cuban Missile Crisis makes the subnormal leadership capacity of the executive branch all the more alarming.

Watch and wince as Kamala is asked a question that any briefing book would have covered: will the administration sanction Russia’s oil and gas sector?

Her answer:

"As it relates to what we need to do domestically as well as what we need to do in terms of this issue generally, we have, as the president said, reevaluated what we're doing"

NBC asks Kamala Harris if Biden will sanction Russia's oil and gas industry.



Stay to the and (if you can stand it) to hear her pronounce “pundits” as “pundints.”

Perhaps most alarming of all, whoever is pulling the strings on the Biden presidency doesn’t seem to realize that Kamala is an imbecile. Unless, that is, this story in The Hill was planted as a fake, a diversion,

The White House is actively discussing sending Vice President Harris to Warsaw, Poland, and Bucharest, Romania, in the coming days to show solidarity with Ukraine as it faces an escalating Russian invasion, sources familiar with the conversations tell The Hill. The discussions involve sending Harris to visit troops stationed in Romania and potentially to the border with Ukraine, where a refugee crisis has seen more than 1 million people flee that country since the Russian attack. The trip could happen in the coming weeks, one source said, adding that there is no active dialogue about sending President Biden to the region.

Imagine the effect of a Harris visit on the heads of Poland and Romania. Will they be reassured about America’s leadership role?

The backroom bosses of the Democrat party who foisted this duo on the American people have a lot to answer for. Let us hope that the potential for nuclear catastrophe inherent in the current crisis does not come to pass.

