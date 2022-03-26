Is there a bigger clown in the U.S. Senate than Cory Booker?

The U.S. Senate is for serious people, unless we are talking about Senator Cory Booker. Let's remember Sen. Booker now and then with Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

For those who may not be old enough to remember, there was a time when Democratic senators actually fulfilled their duties at these hearings by fairly scrutinizing a Supreme Court nominee to confirm his or her worthiness. But Booker’s priority is clearly on him preserving his joy and ensuring Jackson makes it to the bench: qualifications be damned.

Consider some of the following outlandish statements by the senator:

“You didn’t get here by some leftwing agenda.”… That’s funny senator because President Biden openly admitted that he was only going to consider a black woman as his nominee; that’s kind of leftwing, don’t you think?

“You’re a person who’s so much more than your race and gender.”… It’s interesting you should say that Senator Booker, because during the entirety of your comments you focused on nothing but Jackson’s race and gender.

“It’s hard for me to look at you and not see my mom.”… We’re debating, as a nation, whether to put this woman on the highest court in the land for the rest of her life, and you’re comparing her to your mother? That’s some serious inspection of Jackson’s credentials you’re doing there, senator.