I thought we only had a few years left to solve the problem

We are constantly told we have only a few years to solve the problem of global warming climate change, yet this report projects allergy problems in the year 2100. The problem appears to be that we will have too many plants thriving because of CO2.

Allergy season will start much earlier than normal and be far more intense because of climate crisis, study suggests The study, published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications, found by the end of the century, pollen season could begin as much as 40 days earlier than it has in recent decades in the US because of global warming. Researchers also found annual pollen counts could climb by up to 250%. As the window to adapt to the climate crisis rapidly closes, Steiner said the projections could still be avoidable if the world reduces greenhouse gas emissions at a large scale, while simultaneously getting carbon dioxide already in the atmosphere to a manageable point.

CO2 is a clear, innocuous, non-pollutant gas that causes plants to thrive. It is not causing rainforests to die; it makes them thrive. It does not cause starvation. It allows the World to be fed – an issue of increasing importance as food shortages loom

It is a true shame that so many people are trying to control this non-pollutant while promoting the highly flammable pollutant lithium, the key ingredient in electric car batteries.

The first thing people need to do in order to get energy policies right is to stop giving in to the premise that humans, CO2, and fossil fuels cause warming because there is no scientific data to support that conclusion, only highly flawed computer models predicting it.

A huge number of problems in the world are being caused because politicians in the United States and Europe have been intentionally destroying the fossil fuel industry because they say it causes global warming and climate change. This intentional destruction has given Putin tremendous power and money. Now, this evil tyrant is destroying Ukraine and there is mass killing. This intentional destruction is also contributing greatly to high inflation that is causing immeasurable harm, especially to the poor and middle class.

This concept that fossil fuels are evil has caused great damage to underdeveloped countries. Instead of encouraging them to develop by using the natural resources, the Earth has been blessed with, they are held back. It keeps those people poor and malnourished.

The scientific data shows the Earth has warmed around one or two degrees in the last 150 years. This would certainly be cyclical and normal after an over 500-year little ice age ended in the mid-1800s.

There was also a thirty-five-year cooling period from 1940-1975, which would not have occurred if humans, CO2, fossil fuels, methane, and all other things that we are told cause warming, actually caused warming. If the Earth sometimes warms and sometimes cools, there is absolutely no correlation between temperature and the other variables. If there is no correlation, there can't be any causation. It is a simple scientific concept.

The average temperature at the Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station between April and September of 2021 was minus-78 degrees, which was the coldest on record, dating to 1957. This was 4.5 degrees lower than the most recent 30-year average. How could this happen if all the things we are told cause significant warming were true?

It is time to end the destruction of industries that directly or indirectly employ tens of millions of jobs, and which have greatly improved our quality and length of life. The potential damage is immeasurable and irreversible. This destruction is the existential threat to our survival as a great country.

Government policies should be based on facts, not easily manipulated computer models which have continuously been wrong.

Indoctrination is a dangerous thing, debate and research are necessary. Repeating something over and over again does not make it true.

There is no more evidence that humans, CO2, and fossil fuels cause warming than there is that masks, and six-foot social distancing prevent a virus from spreading, or of Russian collusion no matter how often supposed journalists repeat the talking points.

We need to stop the intentional destruction of all the fossil fuel industries. The damage is immeasurable and soon will be irreversible.

