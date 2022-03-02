Get the 'Surprise Medical Billing' bill right to combat the growing administrative state

Modern American politics has been marked by the rise of the administrative state. For the past few decades, this unelected “shadow government” has slowly been seizing power from the legislative and judiciary branches. In the process, it has also created new powers for itself that previously never existed. Such an end run around the Constitution is to the detriment of all Americans who will suffer from the consequences of these encroachments upon their liberty.

The recently overturned COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers may perhaps be the most visible and well-known example of the executive overreach that has been a hallmark of President Biden’s first year in office. But this is just one of many examples illustrating how the limits on government power that our Founding Fathers enshrined in the Constitution are at risk of being undermined.

Another lawsuit, recently filed against the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for their misguided implementation of a federal surprise medical billing law, is another example of the blatant disregard of checks and balances that some unelected bureaucrats in Washington continue to display.

Surprise medical bills have been an ongoing issue that all too many Americans have faced. They stem from the uncertainty that sometimes surrounds whether or not a health care provider is within an insurance plan’s network of providers. In most cases, treatment patients receive are from “in network” providers that offer medical services that are billed back to insurers at pre-negotiated discounted rates. But in some instances – such as in-patient settings where care may be rendered from several physicians in a short period of time – a treatment may be provided by an “out of network” provider whose services are not covered by any pre-negotiated discounted rates, even if it is at an “in-network” facility. The ensuing result is a surprise medical bill that can be financially ruinous or can leave American families with debt that will take years to repay.

It quickly became clear that a public policy solution was needed. But while there was broad agreement that patients should be taken out of the middle of such disputes between insurers and providers, Congress could not agree how such disputes should be mediated.

One solution was to default to the median in-network benchmark rate for such procedures when there was a billing dispute, providing insurers with an upper hand and in effect allowing for government rate-setting that would put providers at a disadvantage and in the process could hamper patient access to doctors. Another proposal called for a broader Independent Dispute Review (IDR) process where an outside mediator would be brought in to resolve billing disputes that could not otherwise be resolved. Median in-network rates would still be considered, but it would be as one of several factors in a mediation process that would provide a level playing field for insurers and providers while also preventing against any steps towards socialized medicine through government rate-setting.

After extensive deliberations between political parties in both chambers of Congress, the bipartisan No Surprises Act was passed in December 2020. The law in effect enacted the latter proposal, rejecting benchmark rates and laying the groundwork for an open negotiation process with a balanced IDR, should preliminary negotiations prove unsuccessful.

Unfortunately, when the law was referred to the Biden administration to be implemented, the IDR provision ignored the dictates of the No Surprises Act. Instead of enacting the parameters set forth by Congress, the interim final rule (IFR) as issued on Sept. 30 instead defaulted to the benchmark rate which Congress had previously rejected. Backlash to this decision has been swift.

In November, a bipartisan group of 152 lawmakers sent a letter urging key cabinet officials in the Biden administration to align the law’s implementation with the legislation Congress passed. In December, meanwhile, several hospital and physician groups brought suit against key agencies in the Biden administration for their misguided implementation of the No Surprises Act. While the lawsuit leaves most of the patient protections of the bill intact, it challenges the narrow but critical IDR provision of the proposed rule, arguing that “the regulations are a clear deviation from the law as written.”

In late February a federal court in Texas struck down the portions of the IFR that conflicted with what Congress outlined in the No Surprises Act. This was a significant win for separation of powers but only time will tell how this lawsuit will ultimately resolve itself. It certainly is one to follow for those who are concerned about the unconstrained growth of government as a loss on appeal in this case would not only be bad for patients, but it would set a dangerous legal precedent that could endorse expansion of the administrative state.

A.J. Ferate is an attorney licensed before the U.S. Supreme Court and is a regular commentator on Federalist Society programming.

