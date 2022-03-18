Gender madness means that rape is no longer rape

Marxist deconstructionism means breaking down every societal institution to pave the way for the glories of socialism. The most fundamental institution, of course, is biological reality and the cultural traditions built around it—hence, the rise of so-called transgenderism to end that institution. One of the main cultural traditions in the West is that it’s a profound evil when a man forces himself sexually upon a woman. That’s why it’s deeply disturbing to learn that a hospital denied for almost a year that a rape occurred within its walls because the perpetrator was a so-called “transgender woman” (i.e., a man).

The story comes via The Telegraph and is behind a paywall. However, John Hinderaker, at Power Line, has pertinent details.

Actually, not many details are necessary because everything is summed up in this sentence:

The attack took place a year ago and the woman reported it but when officers contacted the hospital, which has not been named, they were told “that there was no male in the hospital, therefore the rape could not have happened”.

It turns out that the hospital subscribes to the now antediluvian concept of single-sex wards. However, it is also controlled by a National Health Service rule—Annex B—mandating the post-modern deconstructionist idea that people can simply declare their “sex” (“I am woman; hear me roar”). Having done so, they will be placed in the ward consistent with that identity, rather than with their biological sex (and, clearly, their biological sexual urges).

Unfortunately for the hospital, which is trying to navigate between intelligent traditionalism and actual biology, on the one hand, and the NHS’s Marxist madness, on the other hand, CCTV, nurses, and other observers actually saw the fake woman commit the rape.

Image: No matter what he says, Alex Drummond is not a woman. YouTube screen grab. (Note: Drummond is not the alleged rapist. I just wanted a picture of a clear man claiming he is a woman.)

In discussing the incident in the House of Lords, Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne, obviously a reactionary who insists on bringing reality into the Marxist conceptual framework, explained how devastating the experience—both the rape and the hospital’s denial—had been for the victim:

“During that year she has almost come to the edge of a nervous breakdown, because being disbelieved about being raped in hospital has been such an appalling shock. The hospital, with all its CCTV, has had to admit that the rape happened and that it was committed by a man.” [snip] “The result of Annex B is that hospital trusts inform ward sisters and nurses that if there is a male, as a trans person, in a female ward, and a female patient or anyone complains, they must be told that it is not true – there is no male there,” she told the upper chamber.

Again, while this took place in Britain, the same trends are here in full force. Do not be surprised if you read a similar report one day in an American media outlet. I hope, though, that there is still time to push back.

I like to remind myself that late Georgian England was not just a time of charming, restrained, polite Jane Austenism. It was also a period of extraordinary debauchery and government corruption. It was because of the middle class that virtue and restraint prevailed, leading to the extraordinarily successful Victorian Age. It’s time to bring some neo-Victorianism to America.